GTM - Sys Design & Application Support
2024-06-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Computational Systems Infrastructure (CSI) is part of the Vehicle Technology organization at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We advance the Electrical & Electronics architecture of our truck's platform, by developing and maintaining a robust hardware, communication interface and software platform.
Roles and Responsibilities
To address our tremendous present and future challenges we are seeking a highly skilled technology & people leader for the global technology area of System Design and Application Support whose mission is to provide a system design to the ECU platforms in Vehicle Technology scope and support the Application team in integrating the End User Functions into the High performance ECU platform, utilizing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery chains. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully developing and delivering cutting-edge embedded software and systems that act as an enabler for vehicle systems. This position requires strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and the ability to collaborate across departments and with external partners.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve.
Your key responsibilities will be:
• Continuously develop and lead your organization - People and Product
• Ensure complete ownership of System design topics within CSI
• Be the front face towards Application development teams on HPC platform
• Integrate and drive the deliveries towards HPC platform and other ECUs into the full system
• Perform risk management for upcoming deliveries and mitigate accordingly
• Continuously develop and improve the way of working
• Develop and maintain partnerships with external vendors and suppliers to leverage the latest technologies and ensure the timely delivery of customer functions
• Stay current with industry trends, market demands, and regulations related to automotive embedded SW area to ensure compliance and competitiveness.
• Contribute and drive topics to resolution as key member of the CSI management team
• Develop and manage budgets and timelines for the development and delivery of SW Platforms
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization, including executives, team members, and external partners
You will be part of the Computational System Infrastructure Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - Computational System Infrastructure
How to succeed
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or related field.
• Minimum of 10 years of experience in the development and delivery of automotive embedded software.
• Experience in line management, leading leaders and global teams preferred
• Strong technical background in automotive engineering & software development.
• Strong understanding of industry trends, market demands, and regulatory requirements related to hardware systems.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external partners.
• Demonstrated ability to develop and manage budgets and timelines.
• Ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed.
• Knowledgeable of cross-functional dependencies
• SW Strategy development experience
• Supplier management experience
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Contacts: Sreenath K R, Vice President - Computational Systems Infrastructure. Email - sreenath.kr@volvo.com
