Growth Sales manager - Strategic Accounts
Mentimeter AB (publ) / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mentimeter AB (publ) i Stockholm
Mentimeter is an engagement tool with a clear goal in mind. To turn presentations into conversations. Through real-time interactivity and clear visualizations, we get people to participate, engage and become more productive. Transforming all those passive meetings, airless classrooms and drawn out trainings into valuable and memorable moments.
We truly believe that you achieve the best results by doing things together. And that successful leaders need to adopt a curious and collaborative mindset in order to get there. So with you at Mentimeter, you'll be a big part of the ambition to help over 1 billion people listen, learn and work better together.
Now, we're looking for a Growth Sales Manager - Strategic Accounts to help bring this vision to more companies across EMEA.
This isn't a role where everything is handed to you. We provide the tools and support for your growth, but your success is in your hands. If you're passionate about sales leadership, sales, and thrive in building and enabling high-performing teams, this is your opportunity!
Role Overview:
As the Growth Sales Manager - Strategic Accounts, you will be responsible for driving the success in the growth team of our largest and most strategic clients within the EMEA. Your role will be pivotal in supporting how we maximize our account potential and working with a team to drive meaningful results. By leading this team, you will be key in also enabling collaboration with the retention team that will fuel both client success and Mentimeter's growth.
Recruit, onboard and coach new Sales Development Representatives (SDR) and/or Growth (Account) Executives (GE) according to the current recruitment plan.
Create and align common team targets, goals and strategy for your team together with the Retention Sales Managers and Director of Strategic Accounts to cater for both short- and long-term success.
Develop, mentor and coach each team member to help them reach their full potential and drive high performance
Lead operational work of your SDRs and GE Team.
Regular team and individual coaching to help the team evolve and prosper.
Participate and lead customer meetings and negotiations as appropriate.
Act as a bridge between the RM and CSM roles and other parts of the business such as Sales Management Team, Business Development, Product and Marketing.
Key Responsibilities
Team Leadership & Collaboration
Recruit, onboard and coach new Sales Development Representatives (SDR) and/or Growth (Account) Executives (GE) according to the current recruitment plan.
Develop, mentor and coach each team member to help them reach their full potential and drive high performance
Lead operational work of your SDRs and GE Team.
Act as a bridge between the SDR and GE roles, as well as between the growth and retention team and other parts of the business such as Sales Management Team, Enablement, Product and Marketing.
Performance & Metrics Management
Drive performance activities with your team that lead to high customer engagement and conversation
Monitor account performance and client success metrics, using data-driven insights to refine strategies and drive results.
Create and align common team targets, goals and strategy for your team together with the Retention Sales Managers and Director of Strategic Accounts to cater for both short- and long-term success.
Strategic Account Management
Develop and execute tailored account strategies to drive growth and customer success across key accounts in the EMEA region.
Participate and lead customer meetings and negotiations as appropriate.
Identify opportunities for expansion within existing accounts in collaboration with the team
Contract Management & Negotiation
Support contract renewal negotiations and manage terms that align with both client needs and company objectives in collaboration with the Director of Strategic Accounts
Qualifications
5+ years experience in selling towards the Enterprise. Handling complex sales & buying processes with the largest companies in the world.
3+ years of experience in strategic account management and leadership roles within the SaaS industry.
Proven success in driving growth across enterprise-level accounts.
Strong knowledge of Value-based selling and frameworks like MEDDPICC etc
Strong background in leading and developing high-performing teams.
Excellent relationship-building skills with the ability to engage at all organizational levels.
Analytical mindset with the ability to leverage data to inform strategic decisions.
Strong communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English
What this role offers
The opportunity to lead and shape strategic account initiatives in one of Europe's most dynamic SaaS companies.
A collaborative, forward-thinking culture focused on innovation and long-term success.
Continuous professional development opportunities in a fast-paced, scale-up environment.
A competitive compensation and benefits package tailored to your success and growth.
What Mentimeter can offer
At Mentimeter we can offer a diverse and inclusive work environment supported by smart and driven colleagues. We believe in continuous professional development for all of our colleagues and therefore offer access to a leadership program (including external personal coach) and relevant education to ensure that we continue to be state-of-the-art when it comes to innovating and building Mentimeter. Your place will be in a growing company with lots of career opportunities, working on a beloved product used by more than 300 million people. It's not all about work though, we also offer a very healthy view on work-life balance.
All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package, including pension contributions. Learn more about our benefits by visiting our Benefits & Perks page. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mentimeter AB (publ)
(org.nr 556892-5506)
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mentimeter AB Jobbnummer
9265163