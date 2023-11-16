Growth & Development Lead to Weekday
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology.
At Weekday we are in a very interesting and exciting phase where your work will be of great importance to our result. Under the Weekday umbrella is now also Monki, a brand not only recognized for on-trend collections and sisterhood values, but also for brave sustainability efforts, conscious initiatives, and passionate community. As an integral part of our future vision, we will continue to add brands and partners to our ecosystem with the aim of becoming a youth destination for the creative generation, catering to a wider range of styles and preferences.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Apply for the role as New Growth & Development Lead and be a part of our amazing team!
Job Description
We are looking for a New Growth & Development Lead to our Growth department at Weekday, a vital role for driving our growth- and multibrand journey.
You are responsible within the brand to strategize and develop expansion plans through physical stores as well as driving active portfolio management of existing store portfolio, in close cooperation with regional- and local expansion teams globally. In your role, you also contribute to our OMNI expansion (including brand.com and external sales channels) by always applying an OMNI mindset to our retail expansion strategy and plans.
Main tasks and responsibilities includes
Enable physical store expansion and secure targets:
Develop expansion strategy and set short- and long-term targets together with Head of Growth and other relevant stakeholders, with OMNI strategy in mind
Secure growth and expansion targets:
Align market strategy and store portfolio actions
Ensure that the local/regional/global expansion teams understand the brand and brand's OMNI expansion strategy
Support, educate and motivate local expansion teams, visit countries and locations when needed
Support projects within brand, markets and group functions:
Evaluate each business case: Location, layout, commerciality, scope of works and investments, together with relevant stakeholders.
Coach and educate the market teams in brand specific store and P/L characteristics (sales, costs and investment) and evaluate business cases prior to brand approval.
Collaborate and communicate within brand, markets and other relevant stakeholders on project basis.
Portfolio management
KPI and portfolio analysis (new stores, consolidations, optimization, renegotiations, etc.)
Evaluate market portfolio action strategies (new, renegotiations, consolidations), provided by the markets, to assure they are aligned with brand market strategy.
Support OMNI growth strategy and planning
Contribute to brand OMNI growth strategy from a retail expansion perspective
Give strategic support from an OMNI perspective to Head of Growth in connection to setting the overall brand growth strategy OMNI
Identify OMNI key success factors and learnings
Qualifications
To thrive in the role we believe you to be self-motivated and able to work independently while working within a team environment and fostering a strong team collaboration internally. You love to work in a fast paced and ever-changing environment surrounded by amazing colleagues that take responsibility and get things done.
Drive & Initiative
Salesmanship
Analytical
Structured & Organized
Communicative
Additional Information
This is a full time position starting as soon as possible, based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume latest 26th November 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
