Group Manager- Production
Magna Electronics Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla chefsjobb i Vårgårda
2024-07-23
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Magna Electronics Sweden AB i Vårgårda
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Magna Electronics develops and manufactures products such as cameras, radar, and other sensors for modern vehicles. We strive to be a leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and future autonomous cars.
At Magna, we value a think-big attitude, collaboration, responsibility, and continuous development-both in processes and products. If your values and ambitions align, you'll fit right into the Magna family.
What You Will DoAs a Production Group Manager, you will be in charge of developing, improving, and managing our highly automated Final Assembly.
Your responsibilities will include setting clear productivity targets, planning resources, adjusting schedules as necessary, and overseeing production standards. When required, you will develop and implement new processes and workflows from a Lean perspective.
You will lead a group of operators and team leaders to ensure that daily production runs smoothly and that processes are adhered to, and you will lead a team of technicians and specialists on a daily basis. It is your responsibility to monitor your group's results and ensure performance.
You will work closely collaboration with the other Production Group Managers and with our Logistics, Quality, Maintenance and Industrial Engineering departments.
Enjoy shop floor management, and that you are present and involved with your team on a daily basis.
In addition, you are expected to:
Ensure a safe working environment where work can be performed without the risk of ill health or accidents.
Lead employees towards organizational goals and expectations, empowering them to take initiatives and responsibility.
Coach, mentor, and develop staff, providing effective performance feedback through employee recognition and rewards
Who are we looking for:
As a leader at Magna, you value an atmosphere that encourages collaboration and personal development, as well as maintaining a good balance between achieving results and the well-being of our employees.Here are some key attributeswe believe are crucial for success in the role
You are not afraid to make tough risk and decisions and stand by them
Encourage a supportive andcollaboration culture
Uphold honesty, transparency and fairness
Prioritize collective success over individual gain andcelebrate together
Understand both individual and yourteamsstrengths and challenges
Here are some key qualifications we believe are crucial for success in the role
Proven leadership experience
Excellent communication skills
Ability to inspire and motivate others
Curious andresults-driven mindset
Experience from Lean Production
Good technical knowledge within Mechanical/Automation/Electronics
As you step into Magna, you're not just starting a new job; you're launching into a journey of professional and personal growth. Magna's onboarding program is crafted with the understanding that every person brings unique strengths to the table. It's designed to build upon these strengths, providing a robust foundation for your future endeavors. A mentor will be your guide, offering insights and support as you navigate your first six months.
Magna is more than a workplace; it's a community that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and "can do" attitude. As an award-winning High-Tech company, Magna not only offers cutting-edge products but also promotes initiatives that drive personal growth and career advancement. Being honored as "Årets Hälsoföretag 2023" reflects Magna's commitment to creating a nurturing environment. The Employee Assistance Program is part of this pledge, providing you and your family with life coaching, legal advice, and a spectrum of other support services, ensuring a balanced and fulfilling work-life integration.
Location: Vårgårda
Employmentconditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact;Kenneth Schulz, Hiring Manager,kenneth.schulz@magna.com
Per Lind, Talent Acquisition Partner, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application:2024-08-24, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
At Magna, we recognize the importance of a diverse workforce as a key to our success. We take pride in being an equal opportunity employer, hiring based on experience and qualifications, mindful of job requirements, without discrimination based on color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity. We are committed to protecting the privacy of your personal information.To comply with GDPR and local Data Privacy Laws, we advise against sending applications via email. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magna Electronics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841) Arbetsplats
Magna Electronics Sweden Jobbnummer
8809598