Group Manager Safety On-Road for Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Autonomous Solutions accelerates the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous transport solutions, focusing on defined segments for the on- and off-road space. The combination of strong tech expertise and skilled customer solutions creates innovative transport offers never seen before. We are constantly pushing our own skills and ability to drive change in a traditional industry to meet a growing customer demand. We are now looking for innovative, committed individuals to join us in our endeavor to create customer solutions that enhance safety, flexibility and productivity.
There is now an opportunity for you to be part in the development of autonomous transport solutions. We are currently looking for a Group Manager Safety On-Road that will be part of the Safety team at Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S).
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
What will you be doing?
As Group Manager Safety for On-road applications, you'll lead a team responsible for specifying and reviewing technical solutions, ensuring safety requirements for autonomous On-road applications are met. Your team comprises skilled engineers with diverse backgrounds. Your role involves optimizing their work environment and recruiting new members to enhance team capabilities.
You'll foster a collaborative atmosphere, promoting passion, trust, and transparency through effective communication. Developing a culture of learning and growth through coaching and career development will be key in leading a world-class engineering team.
As the leader, you'll set organizational objectives, guiding your team towards them as a servant leader. Ensuring adherence to established processes, fostering continuous improvement, and enhancing safety culture are also part of your responsibilities. Your actions will reflect Volvo Autonomous Solutions' values, serving as a model for all.
This is you
We seek a leader skilled in team engagement, coaching, and collaboration, pivotal qualities for this role. Leadership, to us, entails effective listening, communication, and seamless interpersonal connection. Essential competencies include innovation, pragmatism, creativity, and a proactive mindset.
We envision you embracing novel contexts, motivated to drive advancements in automated transport solutions alongside us. Given the novelty of our business area, a shared enthusiasm for new technologies, tools, and innovative approaches is vital. Your determination to challenge limits and propel our initiatives forward will fuel our growth.
Other criteria:
University degree in Electrical Engineering, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent
Years of experience working with either machines or road vehicles within the Safety area
Knowledge of safety engineering processes (Hazard and Operability Analysis, Fault Tree Analysis, Failure Mode and Effect Analysis etc.)
Knowledge in development according to safety Standards such as ISO12100, ISO13849, ISO17757, ISO26262, SOTIF or equivalent
Documentation experience and good documentation skills
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call me!
Come join me for a cup of coffee and I'll will gladly give you more information, about the role, and how we can help each other on our future journey!
Alexsander Vasic, Global Technology Manager for Safety, +46 31 322 87 44
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9199-42515628". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
8686035