Group Manager CI DevOps - Vehicle Software Factory
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb
2025-02-26
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
At Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology, we test and release Group Trucks Technology complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware, and software.
About the role
In Product Technology, we are responsible for providing Group Trucks Technology with great machinery of Continuous Integration, and applications used in software development.
As our Group Manager for the CI DevOps team, you will help your team to evolve and to deliver a highly efficient CI pipeline with a strong DevOps mindset. You will also together with your colleagues in Product Technology, work close to the business' side to create a highly aligned and efficient toolchain across Volvo Group Trucks Technology, ensuring that we provide the best development toolchain in the automotive business for our Software Developers. In this way, we can bring new products to the market quicker than our competition.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. With your strong technical passion and drive, you face change, ambiguity, and complexity with curiosity and are willing to look forward. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization.
You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and great ability to balance and prioritize. We also believe that you have experience in creating and transforming efficient, collaborative, and high performative organizations with your strong ability to boost engagement, inclusion, and motivation. You are comfortable in taking tough decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
In addition, you have:
* University degree in software engineering, information technology, or other relevant education.
* 5+ years of work experience being part of a software delivery organization, especially focused on continuous integration excellence and toolchain development for embedded software products.
* Strong leadership and managerial experience with personnel responsibilities, such as line management.
* Excellent stakeholder management skills.
* International work experience.
It is considered a merit if you have experience within the automotive industry and truck knowledge.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
