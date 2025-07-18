Group Manager - MES Product Development
2025-07-18
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you ready to lead a key product team at the heart of Scania's production digitalisation journey? As Group Manager for MES Product Development, you will play a pivotal role in driving the vision, development, and implementation of our global MES platforms. These systems are fundamental to enabling, operational excellence, and scalable manufacturing across our production units worldwide.
You will lead a dynamic team responsible for developing robust, sustainable MES solutions and frameworks-working at the intersection of IT, manufacturing, and business transformation. As a key change agent, you will guide Scania's transition toward next-generation manufacturing execution systems."
As Group Manager, you will not only drive technical strategy but also ensure that the team is aligned with the organization's manufacturing digitalization roadmap, fostering innovation, scalability, operational excellence, and a data-centric, connected future.
In This Role, You Will:
• Be a role model to create an attractive workplace and an inclusive culture
• Lead with agility, nurturing an inclusive and high-performing global teams that deliver tangible value across the enterprise.
• Define and continuously evolve the shopfloor IT tool strategy to support future-ready, data-centric, and connected manufacturing environments.* Define and execute Scania's MES product strategy in close alignment with Business (P&L) and IT stakeholders.
• Drive the development of global MES frameworks, and integrations with SCADA, ERP, and industrial IoT.
• Ensure that MES platforms are scalable, secure, and adaptable across diverse global production environments.
• Guide continuous improvement and innovation in MES capabilities to support Scania's 2030+ digital manufacturing roadmap.Align the team's activities with the organization's manufacturing IT strategy and long-term digitalization goals.
• Work in close cooperation with your peer managers for other SCADA & MES Solution and Implementation groups
• General management responsibilities such as budgeting, recruitment and people development etc.
Job Responsibilities
You will be part of the Production IT management team, where we are focused on creating the best conditions for our 85+ colleagues to succeed. As we shift toward an IT product-oriented delivery model, you will play a central role in leading this change - applying structured change management practices to align people, processes, and technology across the organization.
You will also work in close collaboration with managers for other digital manufacturing domains such as SCADA, Industrial IoT, and Data & Analytics-ensuring seamless interoperability and forward-looking architecture.
Your day-to-day responsibilities will include:
• Creating a modern and attractive work culture based on trust, engagement, and shared purpose.* Co-owning strategy, architecture, and product lifecycle management for MES platforms and tools.
• Leading people development, recruitment, and budgeting in your group.
• Driving innovation and alignment across the digital manufacturing landscape at Scania.
• Applying best practices in change management to ensure adoption, engagement, and impact of MES initiatives across production units.
Who You Are
You are a strategic, servant and agile leader with a deep understanding of manufacturing and digital product development. You're comfortable working across both business and technical dimensions and have a talent for inspiring teams during periods of transformation.
You thrive in dynamic environments, guiding teams through change with clarity, empathy, and purpose, and you know how to build engagement around new ways of working.
You bring:
• A background in IT, automation, industrial engineering, or manufacturing systems.* Experience leading global and cross-functional / agile teams, delivering complex systems or services.
• Familiarity with MES platforms, integration patterns (e.g., MES-ERP, MES-SCADA), and digital factory concepts.
• Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to collaborate across functional and geographical boundaries.
• Experience from SPS at Scania is a true merit.
This Is Us
Production IT is the enabler of digital capabilities for Scania's global manufacturing and logistics. We support and evolve critical systems that power the shop floor-ensuring efficiency, quality, traceability, and continuous improvement. With an ambitious roadmap in place, we're investing heavily in modular, scalable MES platforms that are ready to support the future of connected manufacturing.
Scania Offers
We provide a dynamic, flexible work environment with hybrid working options and multiple hub locations such as Scania Sergel and Midway. You'll have access to structured development plans, leadership programs, and career opportunities both locally and globally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, flexible working hours, result-based bonuses, company car leasing, and more. Our vibrant work culture includes social activities for employees and their families, and our express bus lines offer a direct connection to Södertälje for Stockholm-based colleagues.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-07-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Henrik Billingfors, Senior Manager, henrik.billingfors@scania.com
