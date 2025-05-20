Group Insurance Manager
2025-05-20
We're looking for a proactive and experienced Group Insurance Manager to steer and support our global insurance operations - including risk analysis, placements, claims, and management of our US-based captive.
In this role, you will report to our VP Group Risk Management and be part of a team responsible for enterprise risk management, corporate security and insurance. The function is well integrated with business operations and considered a trusted partner.
Location: Stockholm, Jonsered or Huskvarna. With the possibility to a hybrid work set up.
What you'll do
As our Group Insurance Manager, you will manage our global insurance program, including renewals, premium budgeting, and allocations. You will ensure effective handling of insurance claims, including but not limited to property, casualty, and marine cargo. You will also support our leasing operations with tailored insurance solutions, and manage US-specific insurance programs, including workers' compensation, auto insurance, and TPA coordination.
Your key responsibilities:
Oversee day-to-day tasks related to our US-based captive, including RMIS data management, reporting, and communication with finance, the captive manager, actuary, and auditors.
Provide insurance input on commercial contracts, advise stakeholders, and manage certificate of insurance distribution.
Handle administrative duties such as insurance invoice processing.
Support risk quantification and impact assessments to guide insurance strategy and decision-making.
Monitor insurance market trends and help evolve our insurance strategy in line with business needs.
Expect to travel internationally approximately a times per year, primarily within Sweden and occasionally to the US.
Who you are
We believe you have a few years of experience in insurance and are ready for your next step. You've likely led or supported program renewals alongside brokers, and you're comfortable navigating complex or multinational insurance environments.
Minimum 3 years of experience in claims handling (e.g. property, casualty)
Experience with RMIS systems and insurance data management
TPA management and contract negotiation experience
Bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance or a related field.
You're a confident communicator and collaborator, comfortable advising both senior leaders and operational teams.
You have a sharp eye for detail, and enjoy solving problems in a structured yet creative way. A global mindset and cultural sensitivity are key in this role.
Your application:
Does this sound like you? Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, as we review applications on an ongoing basis and will close this recruitment as soon as we have found the right person.
For more information about the position, contact hiring manager Jonas Särnborg jonas.sarnborg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
