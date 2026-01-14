Group Head of Procurement
2026-01-14
W5 Solutions develops and delivers cutting-edge systems and solutions for defence and civil protection, serving Swedish and international government agencies as well as industry partners.With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, we provide advanced solutions in Training, Power, and Integration, strengthening both our own forces and those of our allies.
Beyond our core technologies, we offer comprehensive support services, including training, repair, and maintenance, ensuring long-term operational readiness. As a trusted partner, we are committed to shaping the future of defence and security worldwide.
About the role
Do you want to take a group-wide responsibility for procurement in a fast-growing defence technology company with a strong technical foundation and a meaningful mission? W5 Solutions is now looking for a Group Head of Procurement to lead and further develop the procurement function across the group.
As Group Head of Procurement, you will have overall responsibility for the group's procurement strategy, supplier structure, and procurement processes. The role is both strategic and operational and involves close collaboration with marketing & sales, operations, legal, engineering, production, and management across the group's companies.
You will report to the Chief of Staff.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement the group-wide procurement strategy.
Ensure cost-efficient, resilient, and compliant procurement.
Own supplier strategy, negotiations, and contractual frameworks.
Establish and develop procurement processes, governance, and structures across the group and drive major supplier evaluations.
Support business areas in both strategic and operational procurement matters.
Ensure compliance with requirements related to the defence industry (e.g. export control, security, quality).
Lead, develop, and support procurement teams within the group.
We are looking for a candidate with:
Solid experience in strategic procurement, preferably within a technical and/or regulated industry.
Experience working in complex or group-wide organisational structures.
Strong commercial mindset and proven negotiation skills.
Experience in supplier development and long-term partnerships.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious:
Experience from defence, aerospace, or other security-critical industries.
Experience from creating industrial partnership including driving offset obligations.
Previous leadership experience.
Experience from M&A environments and post-acquisition integration.
Personal attributes
You combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution. You thrive in environments with high demands on quality, structure, and collaboration, and you build trust easily both internally and externally.
What we offer
A key role in a growing defence technology group.
The opportunity to shape and develop a group-wide function.
A long-term position in a company with a strong and meaningful mission.
When you join W5 Solutions, you get more than just a job - you become part of a community where your expertise is valued, and your development is a priority. We offer a stimulating work environment with varied and meaningful tasks, modern technical solutions, and a clear connection to the needs of society.
Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally, collaborate closely with dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues, and contribute to projects that truly make a difference. We value team spirit, a healthy work-life balance, and a culture where ideas are encouraged, and every team member is recognised as an important part of the whole.
W5 Solutions is an attractive employer for those seeking a professional environment where their skills are nurtured and where they can contribute to development that truly matters.
