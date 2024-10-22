Group Demand & Supply Planning Manager
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB i Uppsala
Are you up for the challenge to develop Optinova Group's global demand and supply planning process? Are you intrigued by working closely with VP Sales and Plant Managers as well as managing C-suite stakeholders? Do you like collaboration in an international environment where you develop processes, data mine and IT-tools to the next level?
The Demand and Supply Planning Manager will spearhead the coordination of demand and supply projections for our key sales accounts and raw material supplies across our four factories. This pivotal role involves active participation in our integrated business planning, ensuring a harmonized approach to procurement and inventory management in response to market demands. The position entails regular collaboration with account coordinators, key account managers, sales VPs, master planners, local Supply Chain Managers, and Factory Managers to optimize operational efficiency and meet business objectives.
In this important role, you will directly contribute to our journey towards profitable growth, optimization of our global manufacturing footprint, and ensuring material availability.
The workplace is located at our office in Uppsala, Sweden.
Key responsibility areas:
Demand Planning: Maintain an accurate demand plan based on itemized forecasts from Key Sales Accounts. Validate the forecasts to ensure alignment with actual market trends and business goals
Supply Planning: Develop and maintain supply plans for each value stream across all factories. Regularly monitor capacity expansion at the group level to ensure alignment with current and future demand.
Integrated Business Planning: Provide scenario-based analyses and lead demand and supply review meetings with key stakeholders. Identify growth opportunities by analyzing the gap between demand and supply. Share insights on trends and risks with Plant Managers, the Group Supply Chain Manager, and the Chief Operations Officer.
Inventory Management: Collaborate with local Supply Chain Managers to design and implement an Inventory Management Handbook. Ensure best practices are followed across all locations to optimize inventory levels.
Process and Data Analysis: Improve and standardize processes and tools for data-driven decision-making. Focus on advancing global demand and supply planning towards a more digitalized and efficient system.
To be successful in this role you need:
At least 5 years of relevant professional experience
Master's degree in Industrial Engineering & Management or a related field
Solid presentation and communication skills
Excellent strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities
Strong capability and enthusiasm for developing processes from the ground up
Skilled at fostering trust and collaboration in diverse, international environments
Fluent in both English and Swedish
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, don't wait-apply today! Please note that we only accept applications submitted through our system. Last day to apply is November 15th.
For more information, please contact hiring manager Hervé Horn herve.horn@optinova.com
or Talent Acquistion Manager Jenny Schauman e-mail: jenny.schauman@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
https://optinova.recruitee.com/o/group-demand-supply-planning-manager Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optinova Nordic AB
(org.nr 556797-4885), https://optinova.com
Fålhagsleden 57 A (visa karta
)
752 23 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB Kontakt
Rekryterande chef
Hervé Horn herve.horn@optinova.com Jobbnummer
8971269