Group Climate Action Lead
2024-10-30
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
AFRY's strong sustainability commitment is reflected in our mission to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable society, and we have the ambition to be a European leader in sustainable engineering, design and advisory with a global reach.
The Group Sustainability team, part of Group Strategy & Sustainability, focuses on developing and driving AFRY's sustainability work on a strategic level. We have a forward leaning business focus on our clients and towards investors, we monitor our sustainability progress, engage cross-functionally with other key Group functions and strive to increase sustainability knowledge in the organisation. We engage in strategic arenas such as the Climate Change Conference (COP), provide guidance to the business on strategic themes and drive strategic projects to further leverage AFRY's sustainability ambitions.
AFRY is a member of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, an initiative aiming to drive climate action forward across sectors and value chains all over the world. AFRY has formalised its climate action according to the 4-pillar strategy presented in the 1.5°C Business Playbook developed by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative. The 4-pillars strategy encompasses our own greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, GHG emissions in our value chain, integrating climate in our strategy and influencing climate action in society beyond our business and operations.
AFRY is devoted to climate action and has transparently disclosed its group wide CO2 emissions and climate work since 2011. AFRY has set near-term science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C ambition and started implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In parallel to this we need to meet the increased expectations from our stakeholders as well as safeguard compliance with regulation affecting our reporting.
Job Description
With a focus on climate action at AFRY, we are looking for a Group Climate Action Lead that will be part of the Group Sustainability team. As a Climate Action Lead, you will have the opportunity to drive change and continuous improvements of our sustainability work, focusing on Climate Action at AFRY. The role will include analytical and tactical tasks as well as strategic elements that further improve AFRY's climate performance.
You will report directly to the Director of Sustainability.
The position is on site at our HQ in Solna, Sweden. Full-time employment.
Your responsibilities:
Developing and driving Climate Action at AFRY in line with AFRY's overall sustainability ambitions and climate commitments from a value chain perspective and further develop AFRY's climate transition plan, the AFRY 1.5°C Roadmap.
Identifying AFRY's needs in preparation for CSRD ESRS E1 compliance and client expectations and providing input to the sustainability reporting process and accompanying data gathering processes.
Driving the CDP disclosure process and creating engagement with key stakeholders on the development areas.
Driving forums and initiatives together with other support functions, business lines and country management in identifying actions, targets and KPIs that improve our climate performance.
Continuously communicate on our climate action work, results and actions to key stakeholders and participate in relevant external and internal forums.
Participate in internal projects in connection to business lines and Group functions to leverage AFRY's sustainability ambitions.
Qualifications
We are looking for a team player, who knows how to lead by example and how to empower by a positive attitude. You are passionate and have expertise in sustainability in general and the climate challenge in particular. You understand how engineering and design plays a role to create a sustainable future. You are structured, proactive and curious to learn, develop and improve your ways of working, and have experience from working with multiple stakeholders. Strong communication skills are essential.
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
Relevant Master degree, preferably within economics, sustainability or engineering.
At least 3 years of professional experience from a similar role.
High level in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Strong analytical and numerical skills and the ability to understand trends and drivers impacting sustainability transformation in businesses.
Practical experience from working with the GHG protocol and disclosing progress to CDP.
Experience of developing climate transition plan and the emergent best practise on climate transition planning is meriting.
Knowledge about sustainability reporting (GRI and ESRS), the TCFD framework and supply chain management is meriting.
Proven project management skills, preferably with experience from working in an international organisation, with multiple stakeholders and in cross-functional environments.
Understanding of how sustainability is managed in a global business environment with diverse offerings and solutions and how to combine long term goals and strategy with "here and now" actions.
Additional Information
We will provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability. We are proud to be one the most popular employers in our sector and know that sustainability, innovation and a willingness to contribute to society are strong reasons for people joining AFRY. Så ansöker du
