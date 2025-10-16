Group Business Controller
ViaCon is a leader in infrastructure construction solutions, built on strong Nordic roots and driven by a practical, human perspective that brings together technology and verifiable sustainability. The company embodies a long-term view that defines its vision. By driving smart, future-friendly construction solutions for bridges and culverts, geotechnical and stormwater solutions, ViaCon continues to shape and lead the industry.
ViaCon Group comprises more than 30 companies across 18 European countries and recorded net sales of EUR 174 million in 2024. With around 700 colleagues working across design, engineering, sales and production, we deliver bridges, culverts, geotechnical solutions, and stormwater tanks for sustainable infrastructure solutions at scale. Learn more at https://viacongroup.com/
ViaCon Group is hiring a Group Business Controller
To support our continued growth and development. The position is based at our headquarters in Hovås, Göteborg and reports directly to the CFO.
In this key role, you will contribute to the Group's strategic and financial performance by supporting and proposing financial plans related to strategy, efficiency investments, and by providing recurring analysis and follow-up on the Group's activities and performance. You will join a dynamic finance team operating in an innovative and international environment.
Key Responsibilities
As Group Business Controller, you will:
* Drive business analysis across the Group, with a focus on margins, product costs, pricing, and market performance.
* Support and coordinate the Capex budget, ensuring alignment with strategic priorities.
* Lead financial reporting, analysis, planning, and forecasting, identifying key business drivers and trends.
* Manage the Group's budget, forecast, and financial modelling tools.
* Prepare and support financial presentations and materials for management and board meetings.
* Act as a key business partner to various stakeholders such as Finance Leaders and ViaCon Executive Leadership Team.
* Collaborate closely with Business Unit Controllers and the Group Finance team to ensure high-quality financial insight and alignment.
* Contribute to value creation through commercial insight, identifying efficiencies, deviations, and opportunities for cost savings and performance improvement.
Profile and Qualifications
We are looking for a proactive and analytical finance professional with a strong commercial mindset and excellent collaboration skills.
You have:
A Master's degree in Finance, Economics, or Accounting. A minimum of 5 years' experience as a Senior Business Controller, preferably in a international context, preferably as Group Controller, Business Unit Controller, or similar. A solid understanding of Corporate Finance principles and business performance management. Strong analytical skills with a methodical and structured approach. The ability to work both independently and collaboratively across functions. Advanced IT skills, including Excel and analytic tools such as Power BI, ERP systems. Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
You are:
Commercially minded and value driven. Communicative and cooperative. Confident and decisive in your approach. Highly organized with a strong sense of ownership and initiative.
Why Join ViaCon?
At ViaCon Group, you'll be part of an innovative, international environment where collaboration and growth are central to our success. You will play a significant role in shaping the financial foundation that supports our strategic ambitions and continued expansion.
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Heidi Höyem at Novum Executive. You are warmly welcome to contact Heidi Höyem at 0705131622 or heidi.hoyem@novumexecutive.se
.
