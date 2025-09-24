Grocery Store Manager
Company Description
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience-fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in over 70+ countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
Job Description
Are you a responsible person looking for a new challenge within one of Sweden's largest q-commerce companies? foodora market is foodora's very own grocery store with delivery within 30 minutes. At foodora market, we offer a wide range of products you can find in a typical supermarket. We are now looking for a Store Manager in Uppsala who will be responsible for daily operations, staff, and results. Are you eager to grow in a leadership role? Submit your application today!
Your Mission:
Manage daily operations, including placing orders, receiving deliveries, picking orders, and monitoring inventory.
Lead and plan daily activities with staff, staffing, scheduling, and coaching the team to perform at their best while enjoying their work!
Optimize workflows and routines, ensure rules are followed, and maintain the store in excellent condition.
Take charge of systematic workplace safety efforts, lead staff meetings, and conduct employee and salary reviews.
Who you are:
Enjoys taking ownership of their store and team with support from their immediate manager.
Is unpretentious and flexible - tasks can vary from high-level planning to restocking shelves.
Has excellent collaboration skills - team success comes first!
Thrives on creating the best possible conditions for their team to succeed.
Is adaptable and can work both working days and weekends
Our Recruitment Process:
Our selection process is ongoing, and the ad may be removed before the recruitment is complete if we proceed to the screening or interview stage.
The recruitment process includes the following steps:
Psychometric Testing via Alva Labs - We use a science-based method.
Digital HR Interview - Let's get to know each other better!
Case Interview - Show us your magic and meet us face-to-face.
Reference Check - Almost there!
Background Check - The final step before we become colleagues.
Start Date: Immediate.
Qualifications
We believe you have previous experience as a store manager, assistant store manager, warehouse manager, or team leader.
You are a master at working efficiently, and you are eager to share your expertise with your colleagues.
Having a relevant post-secondary education for this position is considered a plus.
Experience working with food products is also seen as an advantage.
You understand Swedish and English fluently and can speak either Swedish or English proficiently.
You have strong system proficiency and solid skills in Excel/Google Sheets.
Additional Information
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!)
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
