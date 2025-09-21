Graphic Designer / Videographer
2025-09-21
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
Visual identity is crucial in showcasing the quality and atmosphere of our schools.
We produce brochures, videos, and digital content that reflect our values and appeal to international families considering a move to Sweden.
Location: Uppsala (with travel for events in Stockholm & Gothenburg)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To create professional, engaging, and consistent visuals that support admissions marketing both online and offline.
Key Responsibilities
Design brochures, flyers, roll-ups, newsletters, and print ads.
Produce and edit videos for events, websites, and social campaigns.
Photograph school events, facilities, and student life.
Maintain brand guidelines across all STEAM Education materials.
Collaborate with marketing team to deliver campaign assets on time.
Qualifications & Experience
3-5 years as a designer/videographer (portfolio required).
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects).
Experience with print production and preparing files for press.
Background in educational or service-sector marketing preferred.
Desired Personal Traits
Creative and detail-oriented.
Ability to manage multiple projects at once.
Passionate about education and visual storytelling. Ersättning
