Graphic Designer
Pk Engineering And Design AB / Formgivarjobb / Vänersborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Vänersborg
2026-06-19
, Trollhättan
, Essunga
, Grästorp
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pk Engineering And Design AB i Vänersborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Role:
We are looking for a Graphic designer with hands-on experience creating graphic design, preferably marketing related. You are able to navigate all of the necessary design software, and are proficient and efficient in digital workflows.
You have original and exciting ideas, but still adhere to design principles and best practices. You are able to conceptualize and execute large projects, but you also have no problem tackling small assignments quickly and efficiently. You are able to create banners, image content, and other social media content quickly.
You are confident in your ability to create high quality multimedia content for any marketing purpose. On top of that, you are able to distill complex and niche information into accessible and digestible graphics. You are adaptable, flexible, and work well with others.
Tasks:
The tasks and projects you are expected to carry out regularly include the following:
• Banners
• Facebook ad images
• Motion graphics for videos
• Brochures, information PDFs
• Social media carousels, stories, and image content
• Customer facing documents
• Support images for blogs including infographics
• Aiding Marketing content team in creating great visual content for various purposes.
• Working closely with our copywriter to visually communicate ideas and provide support content.
• Transforming statistical data into visual graphics and infographics.
• Creating advertisements, brochures, reports, etc.
• Creating motion graphics for informational and promotional videos.
Qualifications:
• Hands-on experience and Knowledge of design techniques, relevant tools, and design principles.
• Typography and text layout principles.
• Media production and a basic understanding of video editing software.
• Portfolio showing relevant examples of your work.
• Experience with the Adobe Creative Suite.
• Proven experience in motion graphics is a big bonus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29
E-post: pablo.kunz@pked.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PK Engineering and Design AB
(org.nr 556823-3364) Arbetsplats
PK Engineering & Design AB Kontakt
Pablo Kunz pablo.kunz@pked.se +46763254500 Jobbnummer
9971422