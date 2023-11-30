Grant Officer
European Spallation Source Eric / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2023-11-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for a Grant officer to join our ESS Grants Team (EGT).
EGT provides tailored support and assistance to scientists and engineers at ESS in developing, writing and submitting applications to national and European calls for research funding. Furthermore, the team is in charge of administrating all awarded grants at ESS, which includes setting up the projects, financial reporting throughout the implementation phase, closing down the projects and facilitating audits.
As our next Grant Officer a large part of your role will be to act as a finance officer within the EGT and at the same time provide support to the team on several other administrative tasks when needed.
Your main responsibilities and tasks will include:
• Supporting the grant proposers on all administrative and financial support services for the proposal set-up
• Supporting the grant beneficiaries on all financial support services during grant execution including activities as:
• Setting up the project financial framework such as creating the Cost Centers and overseeing financial resources.
• Financial control of the monthly expenditures to ensure the costs are compliant with ESS Grant Execution Procedure, and rebooking of costs when necessary.
• Overseeing the grants income & preparing and providing monthly financial reports to internal and external stakeholders
• Planning, preparing and implementation of external audits when required
• Setting up the legal framework for all ESS Grants
• Supporting the EGT in curation control and maintenance of team assets such as management file system and grants database.
• Supporting the EGT on maintaining ESS external and internal websites and project specific websites, as well as liaising with ESS Communication division to create content, communicating project related news and more.
• Supporting the EGT on outreach activities and event organizations, purchase orders, purchase requisitions and travel administration.
This is a full-time, fixed-position for a period of 3 years and you will be based at the ESS facility in Lund Sweden.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Grants Team, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who enjoys collaborating and networking with others both internally and externally. You are structured in your work and have the ability to prioritise and focus where needed. You can deliver according to deadlines and you take pride in supporting and helping your team members.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally you'll have a Master's level education in finance or other related area as well as more than five years experience on research proposal development, financial project management & accounting and project implementation.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and for this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-39531 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Sara Tenggren - Recruitment Officer - at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Serkan Ücer - Grants Team Leader - via serkan.ucer@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8298638