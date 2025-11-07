Graduate GPU Hardware Verification Engineer
2025-11-07
We're looking for a highly motivated Graduate Verification Engineer to join our expanding GPU HW team and embark on the development journey of one of the world's most sophisticated GPU designs!
The team is responsible for the delivery of parts of Arm's Automotive Enabled (AE) GPU. Collaborating with global experts, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using sophisticated tools and methodologies.
What you could be doing as a Graduate:
You will be part of a growing team working on the state of the art formal verification flows.
Work closely with dedicated and engaged colleagues from other design centers across the globe. You will directly contribute to the design of Arm's next generation GPUs, using the latest methodologies and technologies.
Ramp up and grow your knowledge by working in our existing formal verification testbenches covering various build blocks.
Drive module verification from planning to completion.
Work on and shape solutions that allow you to make use of your knowledge while also learning and further developing your skills.
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a degree by the programme start date. This can be a Bachelors, Masters or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science or a related field.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
An understanding of computer architecture and VLSI design.
Good problem solving and debugging skills.
Effective communication in English (both written and verbal).
Basic understanding of functional verification principles, strategies and techniques.
Good interpersonal skills and ability to efficiently work as part of a highly collaborative team.
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please apply as soon as you feel ready. Please provide an academic transcript as part of your application.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next?
