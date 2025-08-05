Gold Standard Project Developer
United Eco Solutions is in the middle of an exciting growth journey and is now looking for someone who wants to help lead the certification process for our climate project according to the Gold Standard. Together with local communities, we are replanting the rainforest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to the world's second-largest rainforest. Through our efforts, we contribute to 14 of the UN SDGs by sequestering carbon, strengthening biodiversity and improving living conditions for the local population.
The project is currently in the certification process for the Gold Standard, a strong quality label for the carbon credits the project generates. The first milestone has already been achieved: the project is listed in the Gold Standard registry. In addition to the reforestation project, United Eco Solutions also runs a consulting business in Sweden focusing on strategic sustainability work, sustainability communication, and CSRD+VSME.
The role includes, among other things:
• Coordinating the certification process for Gold Standard
• Developing and quality-assuring project documentation (Project Design Document, Monitoring Report, SDG Impact Tool, etc.)
• Collecting, calculating and analyzing climate and socio-economic data
• Contact with international stakeholders and standards
• Contributing to reporting and communication about the project's climate and sustainability impact
The position may also include sustainability advisory services and the sale of carbon credits.
Our wish list (you don't need to tick every box):
• Experience with climate projects, preferably in the forestry or agricultural sector
• Relevant education
• Experience with climate calculations and data management
• Comfortable working in a structured way with complex processes and taking responsibility to move projects forward
• Excellent proficiency in English (Swedish and French is a plus)
• Strongly preferred: knowledge of certification systems for climate projects such as Gold Standard, Verra, or similar
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a strong interest in environmental and socio-economic sustainability and want to make a real difference for sustainable development, both in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Sweden. We are a small organization with a broad international network, so being comfortable communicating in English is important.
Location and start date
Most of our team is based in Jönköping, Sweden, where we also have an office, but you are very welcome to work from wherever suits you best.
As we are currently in the monitoring and verification phase, we would prefer someone who can start as soon as possible or early this fall. That said, we're of course open to adapting the role to your current situation!
Read more about the project in the Gold Standard registry:https://registry.goldstandard.org/projects/details/4970
