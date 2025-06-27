Golang Developer
Are you our next Golang Developer?
Come join us at Kivra! We're looking for people with a passion for software development, love solving problems, and that thrive in agile development environments. We are building services that connect over 6 million people, by providing a safe and accessible digital infrastructure that everyone in Sweden can trust and use. At the same time, we are saving trees - reducing the paper that is printed and transported - by providing a better digital alternative to physical paper communication.
What you'll be doing
As a Golang Developer on our retail team, you'll help build scalable products and develop new and existing features to serve our growing base of merchants and users. Security, reliability, and scalability are at the core of everything you do.
Our services deal with large amounts of users, data and transactions daily, and our objective is to do so with 100% availability. We believe in doing things smart, simple and open source - and this is reflected in our tech stack.
Moreover, we have adopted the Devops Methodology and strongly believe in the "You build it - you own it"-attitude. You will be actively involved in developing, testing, deploying and incident management, contributing to the overall success of the team. In that regard we utilize Docker, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, GCP, Kafka, Github, and more.
What we're looking for
Knowledge is important but so is attitude! Kivra's culture is strongly influenced by kindness, drive and the desire to produce high-quality work. How you fit in with your team is super important, and just like us, we believe that you thrive on being nice, helpful and always encouraging growth.
Moreover we believe that you:
Design and build scalable, reliable, and secure features in Go
Are a doer that gets excited about developing new ideas and proposing innovative solutions.
Use feedback and reflection to develop self-awareness, personal and professional strengths as well as address new development areas
Can collaborate with other product teams to help and provide the best end-user experience
Review your work and that of others for quality, accuracy and relevance
Use straightforward feedback, in a structured and constructive way, when communicating with others
Embrace a DevOps culture with a "you build it, you own it" mindset
Seek opportunities to automate and document your work
Moreover, we value previous experience in agile methodology and that you enjoy working within all aspects of agile development. To solve problems we strive to pair-program when possible and we think that you have the same mindset. Just like us, you are passionate about your craft and take ownership over your own development.
We offer
Kivra offers a role in a caring and committed team, in a company that is growing and continuously innovating. You'll join a warm and friendly culture that thrives on collaboration and teamwork. You will be involved in shaping and influencing a product currently used by more than half of Sweden's population.
We offer competitive remuneration and great benefits. Read more about our core values and benefits here: https://jobs.kivra.dev/!
How to apply
Easy peasy, just send in your CV and cover letter as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the role or the recruitment process don't hesitate to contact Sarah Ohlsson, Talent Acquisition Partner at sarah.ohlsson@kivra.com
