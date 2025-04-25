GMP-engineer for biotech company, Cellcolabs!
At Cellcolabs, we're on a mission to democratize access to advanced cell therapies. As a biotech impact scale-up grounded in over two decades of research at Karolinska Institutet, we specialize in the large-scale production of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) - cells known for their regenerative, immunomodulatory, and anti-inflammatory properties.
From our GMP facility in Stockholm, we support clinical research targeting areas like cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal injuries, and age-related degeneration. Now, we are looking for a hands-on GMP Engineer to help scale our production and bring the potential of cell therapy closer to patients.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our Stockholm headquarters, with a 6-month probationary period.
Areas of responsibility
You'll be part of a dedicated production team working in a GMP-grade cleanroom environment. Your daily responsibilities will include:
Manufacture advanced stem cell therapy products in accordance with GMP (B-grade environment).
Plan and execute routine tasks in daily production - hands-on stem-cell culture including routine preparations and related documentation
Be involved in document management, handling deviations, CAPA and change control errands, designing/updating working-instructions and qualification/validation work according to GMP-framework
Be involved in e.g. environmental monitoring sampling of the production premises
Be involved in storage and material management
Evaluate results and raw data
Be responsible for laboratory equipment and instruments, and assist service technicians when necessary
Qualifications
We value long-term collaboration and strive to create an environment where you can grow and thrive. To be successful in this position, you need the following qualifications:
Master/Bachelor degree within e.g. biotechnology,chemical engineering,molecular/cell biology or a related field
Experience in hands-on aseptic work connected to cell culture
Previous working experiences according to strict quality requirements and GMP
Proficiency in English
Experience working in a Grade B cleanroom environment is highly meritorious.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone who is passionate about working hands-on with stem cells and motivated by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on people's lives.
You bring a high level of quality awareness to your work, thrive in aseptic environments, and are structured, reliable, and detail-oriented. Strong communication and collaboration skills are essential, as is a proactive mindset - you actively contribute to a positive team culture, support your colleagues, and take initiative to improve workflows and solve challenges as they arise.
You're comfortable navigating change and take pride in helping maintain a well-organized, efficient, and high-performing team.
Application
For this position and recruitment process, Cellcolabs is collaborating with Valley Recruitment AB.
If you find this opening interesting and would like to know more, do not hesitate to submit your application via the link below.
For questions regarding the role, please contact Markus Dahl directly via markus.dahl@valleyrecruitment.se
About Cellcolabs AB
Cellcolabs is a leading biotech impact scale-up on a mission to revolutionize healthcare through the large-scale production of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs). MSCs have shown great potential in preventing and treating a range of diseases and conditions. By scaling MSC production, we enable broader use in advanced therapies - paving the way for more widespread adoption in healthcare.
With 20 years of research from the Karolinska Institute as our foundation, Cellcolabs is approved for GMP production of Investigational Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (IATMPs) by the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Backed by Sweden's top health and life science entrepreneurs, along with impact investor Norrsken Launcher, we are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and operate globally.
