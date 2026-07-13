Global Trade Compliance Solutions and Architecture Manager
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Nacka Visa alla datajobb i Nacka
2026-07-13
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Nacka
, Örebro
, Askersund
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
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Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:At Epiroc, we are accelerating the transformation toward a more sustainable future. As our business continues to grow globally, so does the need for secure, scalable and future-ready Trade Compliance technology. We are now strengthening our Global Trade Compliance team and are looking for a Global Trade Compliance Solutions & Architecture Manager to shape the technical architecture behind our global Trade Compliance systems and drive the next generation of digital solutions.
In this role, you will help strengthen Epiroc's global Trade Compliance capability by ensuring that our systems and technology enable consistent, risk-based and business-supporting compliance across a complex international regulatory landscape. You will play a key role in connecting business needs with technical solutions while driving innovation through automation and AI.
Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.
Your mission
As Global Trade Compliance Solutions & Architecture Manager, you will be responsible for the end-to-end solution architecture of Epiroc's Global Trade Compliance systems landscape. Acting as the technical authority within the function, you will ensure that systems, integrations and data flows are designed to support business needs, regulatory requirements and long-term scalability.
Working closely with Global Trade Compliance, IT, business stakeholders and external partners, you will translate complex business and compliance requirements into robust technical solutions. You will also play a key role in enabling automation and AI-driven capabilities that strengthen efficiency, compliance and decision-making across the organization.
Your responsibilities include:
Owning and developing the overall solution architecture for Epiroc's Global Trade Compliance systems.
Designing integrations, interfaces and end-to-end data flows across Trade Compliance solutions, ERP platforms and surrounding business systems.
Defining technical requirements while ensuring alignment with enterprise architecture, cybersecurity standards and long-term system strategy.
Leading or supporting the technical design and implementation of new compliance initiatives, system enhancements and global rollouts.
Driving the technical enablement of automation and AI across Trade Compliance processes.
Acting as the technical interface between Global Trade Compliance, IT, system vendors and integration partners, ensuring secure, scalable and future-ready solutions.
Profile description:
Your profile
You are an experienced solution architect with a passion for designing technology that enables business success. You enjoy working in complex, global environments and are motivated by turning business and regulatory requirements into scalable, future-proof solutions. You are analytical, collaborative and comfortable engaging with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
Solid experience in solution architecture, enterprise systems and complex system integrations.
Strong knowledge of system design, data flows and technical requirements.
Experience from global system implementations, digital transformation initiatives or large-scale technology projects.
Experience with automation, digitalization or AI-enabled solutions is highly valued.
Experience with Global Trade Management systems or other compliance-related technology is an advantage, as is knowledge of customs, export controls, sanctions or other Trade Compliance processes.
A Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Engineering, Supply Chain or a related field is preferred.
Excellent communication skills in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83864-44310352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
131 54 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
10001527