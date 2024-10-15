Global Sourcing Category Manager
2024-10-15
Alfa Laval is looking for a Category Manager Sourcing Group Indirect Procurement
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
The Group Indirect Procurement function, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, is looking for a Category Manager for the indirect procurement categories "IT Hardware & Telecom" to join the team based in Lund.
As Category Manager - Indirect Procurement you will be responsible for the management of all the spend categories, that are clustered into the different IT related categories covering among others: Saas/Cloud and on-premises Software solutions, Hosting & Operation services, Support services, Hardware & Telecom and IT Consultancy services.
As a Category Manager you will be responsible for supporting the organizations ' efforts in relation to indirect procurement. Your main tasks will be to:
* Develop Category Strategies to deliver best cost solutions
* Develop and manage Demand and Supply policies for the categories
* Drive and support Sourcing teams to deliver desired outcomes
* Manage Contracts and Suppliers, globally and regionally.
The role is located in our HQ in Lund and you will report to Manager Group Indirect Procurement. Some international travels will be required of approximately 10-20 days per year.
Who you are
As Category manager, you will interact with different internal functions and stakeholders as well as global and regional suppliers. We are looking for you who are excellent in building fruitful networks by using your interpersonal and communication skills. Team-working and Project management skills are also essential in this position. As a company, we are dedicated to continuous improvements so your contribution to the team is highly valued.
What you know
We are looking for someone with a proven track record with at least 5-7 years' experience of procurement and negotiation at an international level. You have a good understanding and know-how from procurement within IT and related areas. We believe you have a university degree in business management or similar. We work in an international environment, reason why you need excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
What's in it for you?
Imagine stepping into a global enterprise where your procurement expertise could shape the future. You'd be at the heart of a dynamic team, surrounded by seasoned professionals eager to share their knowledge. Together, you'd unravel the intricate tapestry of our organization, understanding its stakeholders and the existing agreements that underpin our operations. As a key player in an indirect procurement category, your strategic thinking and collaborative spirit would drive efficiency and innovation on a worldwide scale. It's a chance to not only make a significant impact but also to embark on a rewarding journey in an international setting.
For further information internally, please contact:
Staffan Lilja, Group Indirect Procurement Manager, at
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are reviewing applications continuously, make sure to send in yours no later than October 31st 2024. Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent directly via email, they will be automatically disregarded.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
