Global Segment Specialist - Industry
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Do you have a talent for market development and a passion for the industrial sector? Are you ready to make a significant impact in a global company? Roxtec is seeking a Global Segment Specialist to drive our growth. Join us and make a difference.
The position
The industry market has tremendous potential for Roxtec, and we have created a good presence in the market within industries such as rolling stock, heavy machinery and heavy vehicles. This role will focus on heavy machinery and heavy vehicles where we see high long-term growth potential, e.g. in defense and climate/test chamber applications. With this as a starting point, there is much more business to develop for the global industry team as we are planning for significant and sustainable growth of cable and pipe seals over the next few years.
As a Global Segment Specialist in the business area Infrastructure & Industry, you will need energy and drive to lead and support various initiatives related to sales, marketing, and products. This role requires close collaboration with sales teams and coordination between Roxtec headquarters and subsidiaries. You will take ownership of a market segment and drive improvement activities to support sales growth.
Key responsibilities
• Support subsidiaries with international project management and account coordination to make sure we work as one coherent team
• Share and create references and best practice to make sales teams more aware of business opportunities and effective sales tactics
• Research markets on macro level to understand trends, investment plans, needs and other aspects to create strategies for sales growth
• Drive segment and application knowledge in sales teams by creating segment sales training material, arranging and coordinating trainings and meetings, both face-to-face and remote
• Create sales tools and materials that resonate with market needs
• Own a segment and be the go-to-person for the organization regarding segment knowledge including key accounts, target applications and application portfolios
• Provide input and be a speaking partner for the marketing and products team
• Inspire and motivate sales teams by recognition and engaging in their activities
Qualification
• Preferably, you hold a degree in engineering and/or marketing
• The ideal candidate has a background within sales and marketing, product management, business management or similar, with at least 5+ years of experience
• Experience in international sales and project management within the industry market is an advantage but not required
Skills
• Proven ability to take on complex tasks involving several stakeholders, creating alignment and to lead people to common goals
• A proven track record in creating compelling sales and training presentations
• Excellent communication skills and ability to create networks among people in the organization
• Familiarity with market research and the ability to draw conclusions based on information from multiple sources
• Financial training and the ability to understand profit and loss calculations related to sales
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden. Business travel is part of the role.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Gunnar Melkersson, Global Segment Manager Industry, +46 733 31 32 90, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-02-24. Ersättning
