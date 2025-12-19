Global Sales Manager - Metallurgy
2025-12-19
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you ready to shape the future of sales within a world-leading industrial technology environment? As our new Global Sales Manager, you will lead and develop a high-performing global team of 12 sales and domain experts, driving strategic growth and strengthening our market presence within the Metallurgy business. In this role, you will influence long-term commercial success by defining and executing a robust sales strategy, cultivating strong customer relationships, and ensuring exceptional performance across global markets.
Develop, implement, and maintain an effective global sales strategy to expand market penetration and support long-term growth ambitions.
Lead, coach, and empower a global sales organization to achieve qualitative and quantitative targets across products, systems, and services.
Proactively identify performance gaps and take decisive corrective actions to secure sustainable order growth, profitability, and customer satisfaction.
Identify and evaluate new business opportunities with existing and potential customers, define implementation plans, and allocate necessary resources.
Participate in the negotiation of key contracts and ensure alignment with commercial objectives and customer expectations.
Qualifications for the Role
10+ years of experience in global sales leadership within the Metallurgy sector or a closely related industrial environment.
Strong strategic mindset with a track record of developing and executing successful sales strategies across international markets.
Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, and develop high-performing sales teams in complex, matrixed organizations.
Excellent commercial acumen with experience identifying growth opportunities, managing key accounts, and negotiating major contracts.
Strong communication and stakeholder-management skills, with the ability to build trust and long-term relationships across diverse cultures and regions.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Recruiting Manager Ola Noren, +46 705 20 51 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
