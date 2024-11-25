Global Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager
2024-11-25
The opportunity
Enterprise Software Solutions is recognized worldwide for its groundbreaking software solutions that facilitate the management of electricity transmission and distribution, energy trading, and asset and work management. In this global role, you will manage the Quality & Continuous Improvement function within a versatile software team that is pivotal to the Green Transition. Your responsibility will be to boost our Quality and Customer Satisfaction, with unwavering support from management. You will lead a small team but will rely on leveraging the rest of the organization for success. This is not a cushy job, so roll up your sleeves.
How you'll make an impact
Define and implement the GPG Quality and CI strategy, including governance of Quality and CI function in line with business needs and directives.
Act as an advocate for the Customer by ensuring the Voice of Customer is represented throughout the value chain.
Manage the Global Quality Management System and coordinate the continuous improvement of our business processes.
Accountable for maintaining and securing required Certifications in all units within the GPG scope.
Establish process performance indicators, and ensures effective internal controls are in place to verify that processes continue to meet customer and stakeholder requirements.
Analyze the process performance indicators continuously and take actions to address situations where process performance deviates from expectations and manage such deviations to the closure.
Manage resolution of high-profile customer non-conformities. Protect and strengthen customer trust by effectively addressing feedback through corrective and preventive actions.
Act as a Role Model and Change Agent for the behavior required to support a Quality Culture. Influence Senior Managers and Peers to ensure the correct thinking and decision making required to support the implementation and execution of Quality Strategies.
Your background
You hold a master's degree in software engineering or a similar analytical field, you have extensive experience in developing industry grade software, with expertise in software engineering, quality assurance, product management, or project management.
Prior experience of managing a global Quality Management System and leading a software organization through a global certification process.
Certification in related disciplines such as Lean, Six Sigma, CMMI, quality auditing.
Proficient with Microsoft office, specifically MS Word, Excel and Power Point.
Demonstrated skills in running improvement events such as RCAs, Lean Action Workouts, Kaizen, and other change management events.
Strong ability to influence and inspire through personal leadership.
Effective communication and negotiation skills at all levels, from senior leadership to individual contributors and on a global basis with remote multicultural teams.
Accustomed to prioritizing safety, integrity and quality, and inspiring others to do the same through demonstrated leadership.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Manager Fredrik Ekdahl, fredrik.x.ekdahl@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
.
