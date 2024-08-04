Global Product Specialist Service Solutions
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Örebro Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Örebro
2024-08-04
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Our Global Product Management team!
Our Service Solutions product line is growing and we are currently seeking a new colleague to join our product management team within the Parts & Service division to help further expand the business and support our customers.
In this role, you will be part of a truly international, dynamic team with the goal of ensuring that we at Epiroc continue to be our customers' first choice solutions provider. You will be part of developing the strategies for future services offerings with focus on service agreements and circular solutions.
Your Mission
As a Product Specialist, you will drive product and business development projects related to our service product portfolio, focusing on service agreements and circular solutions. You will take ownership of assigned activities to ensure sustainable rollouts, implementations, and results for products, services, and related projects. Your role will be pivotalin strategy development, shaping and enhancing our portfolio by identifying gaps and market trends and defining new offerings based on customer requirements and marketing insights as well as in the development of tools and processes, promotional material and product support, ensuring success by coordinating and collaborating with Product Managers, Customer Centers, Service Operations, and other cross-functional stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Develop Service Agreements: Collaborate with the Product Manager to enhance our Service Agreements.
* Provide Product Support: Offer product expertise and marketing materials to our Customer Centers and support the development of product training packages
* Maintain and Develop Portfolio: Create, compile, review, and update materials and checklists related to new features, requirements for machines, components, etc.
* Grow Service Offerings: Lead activities with customer centers to increase revenues and market share for our service agreement and circular service offerings.
* Drive projects: Drive own projects and participate in activities such as developing business cases, making feasibility studies, creating offerings and conduct implementations.
* Conduct Profitability Analysis: Perform portfolio profitability analysis, pricing strategies, and forecasting.
* Advance Service Solutions Portfolio: Contribute to the overall strategy and development of our Service Solutions portfolio by leading market analysis, identifying gaps in portfolio and translating customer needs into product requirements.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate will have a university degree in relevant fields such as Engineering, Mining, Business, or equivalent, with proven experience in a similar role, such as Product Specialist, Business Developer or Sales Representative in an industrial company. Experience in service agreements and / or mining and construction equipment will be advantageous. However, the capability in or readiness to learn Product Management skills and willingness to grow with the role are key.
The candidate should possess strong business development acumen and a genuine enjoyment of business development activities. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, a collaborative nature, and team player mindset are necessary. The role requires someone who is independent, innovative, well-organized, and has a can-do attitude. Additionally, the candidate should enjoy building networks and working with peers, demonstrating a blend of business, marketing, communication, and project management skills.
Fluency in verbal and written English is required.
Location and travel
The location for this role is preferably Örebro, Sweden, but other locations in the proximity of Epiroc offices globally may be considered. Local terms and conditions will apply.
The role can be performed in a hybrid way. The exact split between on-site and remote work is up to further agreement.
Occasional travel would be required in this role.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-08-26.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Bodil Wiklund, Global Product Line Manager Service Solutions, bodil.wiklund@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73428-42727002". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420602185679 Jobbnummer
8822324