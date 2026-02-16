Global Product Manager
Global Product Manager
Contract Type: Permanent
Job Location: Sweden - Malmö
At ADB SAFEGATE, we're shaping the future of aviation by delivering smarter, better solutions that optimize airside operations-from approach to take-off. As a trusted global partner, we're committed to creating a connected airfield for smarter, data-driven decision making. Our dedication to innovation and reliability sets new standards for our industry, ensuring we exceed expectations at every turn.
We're looking for a forward-thinking Product Manager to join our Apron Business Line. Here, you'll play a key role in developing solutions-leveraging advanced technology and AI-that automate and optimize the aircraft turnaround process. If you're passionate about driving meaningful change and enjoy working in a dynamic B2B environment, we want to hear from you.
Your Role
As Product Manager, you'll take ownership of our product strategy and roadmap, collaborating across teams to bring impactful solutions to market.
Product Vision & Roadmap: Shape a clear and compelling product vision aligned with our strategic goals.
Customer & Market Insight: Build a deep understanding of customer needs, industry trends, and the competitive landscape in airports and aviation.
Product Development:
Define and prioritize product requirements, working closely with R&D and engineering teams to deliver innovative solutions.
Develop business cases for new projects, including market analysis, positioning, and financials.
Go-to-Market: Lead product launches-develop pricing, enable sales teams, and support marketing initiatives for successful market adoption.
Collaboration: Partner with sales, projects, and marketing to ensure customer success and drive continuous improvement.
Continuous Evolution: Identify opportunities for growth and innovation, refining our offerings to stay ahead in the industry.
Your Experience
Must-Have:
Proven Product Manager experience in B2B, ideally within aviation or technology.
Strong skills in product vision, roadmap creation, and business case development.
Commercial acumen and experience with value-based selling and pricing.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Self-driven, collaborative, and comfortable owning a product portfolio.
A forward-looking mindset, open to innovation and leading new initiatives.
Nice-to-Have:
Experience with IoT, embedded systems, LiDAR, radar, or related technologies.
Background in server software, web, or cloud solutions.
Familiarity with AI (computer vision, machine learning), SaaS, or IT security.
Strong market analysis and competitive positioning skills.
Why Join ADB SAFEGATE?
Competitive compensation: A package designed to attract and retain top talent.
Growth and development: Advance your career with ongoing professional opportunities in a modern, innovative industry.
Impact: Contribute directly to smarter, better airside operations that shape the future of aviation.
Collaboration: Work alongside a passionate, diverse team dedicated to shared success
Ready to Optimize Airside Operations?
If you're an experienced Product Manager with a vision for innovation in the airport industry, we invite you to apply. Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and motivation.
At ADB SAFEGATE, we value diversity and inclusion and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Let's make airside operations smarter. Better. Now.
