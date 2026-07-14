Global Product Development Project Lead
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Position Summary
Bruks Siwertell Group is embarking on one of its most strategically important product development initiatives: the creation of the next-generation industrial wood chipper. We are seeking an experienced Global Product Development Project Lead to lead this international development program. The objective is to create a state-of-the-art, highly modular product platform that establishes a new benchmark for performance, reliability, serviceability, digital capabilities, safety and manufacturing efficiency.
The successful candidate will lead a cross-functional engineering team of six highly skilled engineers located in the United States, Sweden and Germany while coordinating with manufacturing, sourcing, service, sales and product management across our global organization.
This is a highly visible leadership role with direct impact on the future competitiveness of Bruks Siwertell's Biomass Technology business.
Key Responsibilities
Program Leadership
• Lead the complete product development program from concept through industrialization and product launch.
• Deliver the project according to agreed scope, quality, budget and schedule.
• Drive technical decisions while maintaining focus on customer value and business objectives.
• Establish and maintain the overall project roadmap, milestones and deliverables.
• Identify project risks early and implement mitigation plans.
Engineering Leadership
• Lead and coordinate an international engineering team consisting of six engineers located in the US, Sweden and Germany.
• Create a high-performing, collaborative engineering culture across multiple sites and time zones.
• Allocate engineering resources and priorities to maximize project progress.
• Coach and develop team members throughout the project.
Product Development
Lead the development of a new modular chipper platform focusing on:
• Modular architecture
• Standardization of components
• Improved manufacturing efficiency
• Improved serviceability and maintainability
• Enhanced reliability and durability
• State-of-the-art safety
• Digitalization and smart machine capabilities
• Reduced total cost of ownership
• Improved product performance and productivity
• Sustainability and energy efficiency
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Work closely with:
Product Management
Sales
Service
Manufacturing
Supply Chain
Purchasing
Quality
Aftermarket
External suppliers and technology partners
Ensure that all stakeholders are aligned throughout the project lifecycle.
Governance & Communication
• Prepare and present project status to executive management and steering committees.
• Manage project budgets and resource planning.
• Drive structured Stage-Gate reviews.
• Maintain transparent reporting of project progress, risks and decisions.
Qualifications
Education
• Master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent technical discipline.
• Additional education in Project Management is considered an advantage.
Experience
• 10+ years of product development experience.
• Minimum 5 years leading complex engineering projects.
• Experience managing international engineering teams.
• Experience developing capital equipment or industrial machinery.
• Experience with modular product architecture is highly desirable.
• Experience with global product platforms is an advantage.
Technical Competencies
Strong understanding of:
• Mechanical engineering
• Structural design
• Machine design
• Hydraulics
• Driveline systems
• Manufacturing processes
• Design for Manufacturing (DFM)
• Design for Assembly (DFA)
• Product modularization
• Product lifecycle management
• Engineering change management
• Experience with CAD and PLM systems is expected.
Leadership Competencies
The successful candidate demonstrates:
• Strong leadership and coaching skills
• Excellent project management capabilities
• Structured and analytical thinking
• High level of personal accountability
• Ability to drive execution
• Strong decision-making skills
• Ability to manage complexity and ambiguity
• Excellent communication skills
• Collaborative leadership style
• Results-oriented mindset
• Ability to influence without direct authority
Personal Attributes
• Passionate about innovation
• Customer-focused
• Curious and continuously improving
• Pragmatic and execution-oriented
• Comfortable challenging existing solutions
• Resilient under pressure
• Organized and disciplined
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26
E-post: applications@bruks-siwertell.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445)
Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bruks Siwertell Group Kontakt
Emma Sundin emma.sundin@bruks-siwertell.com +46728009676 Jobbnummer
10002401