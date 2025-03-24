Global Pillar 2 Compliance Officer
2025-03-24
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
The Volvo Group is looking for a Global Pillar 2 Compliance Officer to lead and coordinate the work to secure compliance and process efficiency related to the new Global Minimum Taxation rules. This is a new role which offers an excellent opportunity to work with a broad variety of internal stakeholders within the Volvo Group and in close collaboration with the Group Tax Department, which consists of about 40 highly experienced tax experts.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries.
What you will do
You will lead and coordinate the work to secure compliance and process efficiency related to the new Global Minimum Taxation rules.
Your key responsibilities are:
* Take global responsibility for ensuring adherence to the Global Minimum Taxation Rules within the required timeframe.
* Responsible for the preparation, assisting and submitting the necessary documentation to tax authorities,
* Perform regular compliance reviews, both global and local, work closely with different teams to ensure alignment and maintain accurate data with updated processes.
* Lead the development and implementation of improvements to the Pillar 2 process and data management.
* Coordinate the gathering and consolidation of essential data, ensuring timely notifications and meeting reporting requirements.
* Act as the main point of contact for tax accounting and reporting, offering support to relevant stakeholders as needed.
* Act as the main contact to the auditors to provide necessary information during the tax reporting process.
* Lead and coordinate communication with the accounting and tax communities to enhance understanding and ensure compliance with regulations.
Your future team
You will be working with all regions in Financial Control and Accounting (FCA). The position is based in Gothenburg, and you will join the FCA Group & Sweden team of Tax Specialists and report to the Manager of Tax and VAT Specialists. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA and the Volvo Group. You will have a fantastic opportunity to broaden your skills and competencies together with a team of highly skilled and dedicated colleagues.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role it will require close cooperation with several other internal functions throughout the Group such as Group Accounting, Business Control, FCA and the Group's various Business Areas. If you are the one we are looking for, you have a university degree in finance with at least 10 years' work experience in the finance area, most likely within accounting, tax accounting or tax. Experience of the new Minimum Taxation Rules is a plus but not required.
You are a highly skilled professional with a good understanding of IFRS accounting, preferably in the tax area. You are a person with integrity and the ability to work both independently but enjoy being a team player. It is important that you are proactive with a strong ownership mentality and like to take initiatives and act independently to continuously drive improvements. You are an analytical problem-solver with good judgement and strong social skills, capable of working independently and in multidisciplinary teams managing complex matters under tight deadlines.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group with the possibility to learn, develop and grow. Being part of the Volvo Group will also give you multiple career opportunities. You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Every day, Volvo Group products and services ensure that people have food on the table, children arrive safely at school and roads and buildings can be constructed. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving the transition to sustainable and safe transport, mobility and infrastructure solutions toward a net-zero society.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is 2025-04-06 but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Anna Brorsson, Manager of Tax & VAT Specialists, anna.brorsson@volvo.com
Christina Hagberg, People and Culture Partner, christina.hagberg@volvo.com
