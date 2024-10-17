Global Marketing Specialist
2024-10-17
Job Description
Global Marketing Specialist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Function description
The Brand Strategy & Marketing Operations team develops and improves the brand's prominence among customers and identifies brand marketing opportunities, ensuring the brand identity is seamlessly implemented across all marketing campaigns and events.
The team manages marketing projects and maintains relationships with external vendors and internal content systems, used to enable and deploy downstream marketing programs. This includes digital asset management and content review tools, marketing asset deployment, and sales enablement.
The team coordinates global congresses and customer events at our Centers of Excellence in Freiburg and Uppsala, collaborating with other marketing teams.
The role:
As a Marketing Specialist, you will assist in crafting and implementing global marketing campaigns to raise product awareness and generate demand. The role requires strong execution skills in marketing tactics and MarTech tool management, with the ability to work autonomously.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Support Downstream Marketing colleagues to implement tactics and activities as defined in prioritized global marketing programs
Maintain MarTech processes and tools to manage and deploy marketing programs including drafting & enforcing tool policies
Assess, build, and implement training programs and content for IDD Marketing staff to ensure accurate utilization of our MarTech tools, optimize tool usage, and handle information in compliance with regulations.
Assist in the execution of global marketing program deliverables based on defined strategic marketing plans.
Work with external agencies and internal partners to drive the completion of marketing materials, including sales tools (e.g., fliers, brochures), white papers, videos, webinars, customer presentations, etc.
Regularly monitor & evaluate marketing program results and help make recommendations for plan improvements.
Help drive sustaining marketing activities for the effective communication of existing products, including updating marketing materials and other engaging content as needed.
Collaborate with agencies, writers, and other strategic partners
Handle marketing expenses in line with budget, forecast results and reconcile discrepancies
Ensure alignment with Thermo Fisher corporate brand positioning and guidelines
Ensure marketing tools meet regulatory, legal, and brand alignment requirements
The requirements:
Experience and skills:
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree is required, preferably within Project Management, Marketing, or Business Administration
A few years of experience and examples of accomplishments in marketing/marketing communications, ideally within IVD, healthcare or life-science markets is required.
Previous experience implementing marketing activities according to strategic plans
Proven understanding and knowledge of marketing processes and operations, including experience of digital asset management, adobe work front and brand implementation.
Proven track record of successfully managing multiple projects in a fast-paced marketing environment, ensuring timely completion and adherence to budget constraints.
Proficient in English
As a person you should be:
Detail-focused and capable of identifying and resolving problems, while completing tasks accurately and with attention to detail.
Organized with excellent presentation, interpersonal, and communication skills.
Capable of working independently as well as in teams
Has a flexible, positive demeanor and can work in ambiguous situations
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. As one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA
Phadia AB Jobbnummer
8962862