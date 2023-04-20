Global Marketing Manager Moisture & Infection
2023-04-20
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Are you ready to challenge yourself in a new environment and have a real impact?
Mölnlycke is now looking for a Global Marketing Manager to join the Global Marketing Team.
About the job:
The purpose of the position as the Global Marketing Manager is to lead a team of Global Product Managers being responsible for Moisture & Infection management within the Patient Journey Area Chronic Wound Management & Healing, being accountable for strategic planning and deployment of products/services/solutions within these elements.
Within primary focus areas this role has the following key accountabilities:
Lead the development and secure effective deployment of the M&I marketing strategy and tactical plans
Develop strong differentiated value propositions with clear messaging and high-quality evidence
Drive launch excellence with regional/local markets through timely commercialization, robust pre-, launch and post launch activities
Utilize customer insights to identify needs and partner with R&D to develop the portfolio
Lead, manage and develop the team
What you'll need...
To be successful in this role you'll need excellent Core Marketing capabilities such as in marketing planning, portfolio strategy & planning, launch excellence, business acumen, pricing, digital marketing, market access, clinical evidence, health economy and to master the product development process.
You'll need leadership capabilities, drive for result, presentation skills to come across with messages, empowering others to perform, commercial mindset and strong business acumen.
In this position you will have the possibility to work in a cross functional environment and in close relationship with stake holders both internal and external which requires strategic agility. Therefor it's of high importance that you have strong communication skills with an ability to build trust and manage expectations.
Travel will be required on a frequent basis and also you'll need to be prepared of high workload in peaks, especially around global launches and events.
Preferred background:
Relevant Masters degree, MBA or equivalent working experience.
Substantial (+10 years) experience in marketing and sales within the medical device industry.
Experience from working in an international/global position.
Performance driven, result oriented with a track record of getting things done.
Preferably lived and/or worked in a cross cultural environment
What you'll get...
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Your work-life balance
We have a flexible work from home policy. This role requires that you will have the possibility to travel in Europe when required.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
