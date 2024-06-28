Global IT System Administrator till Packsize i Enköping
2024-06-28
Packsize is redefining the way businesses and their customers use and experience packaging around the world. We build the technology, design the right solutions, and automate the processes that propel the industry forward. To us, packaging is much more than a box-it's delivering what's right for our customers, their customers, our people, and the planet.
For many years, Packsize has held a global position in the development and manufacturing of smart and advanced packaging machines. In Enköping, we have a complete R&D team and manufacturing in the same building. We are a global growth company with over 1000 employees, of which 120 work in Enköping.
About the Role
We're looking for an experienced IT Systems Administrator. In this role you will collaborate with cross-functional international teams and implement best practices to support our company's IT infrastructure and technological growth.
Administer identity and access management systems, including user provisioning and access controls.
Assist senior members of staff with systems and application-level management.
Adhere to ITIL principles to support incident, service request, change, and problem management workflows.
Manage small to large projects and tasks within the multi-cloud environment with stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Provide support for services and SaaS systems, troubleshooting issues and ensuring smooth functionality and to some level server infrastructure both on-prem and in Azure.
Document system configurations, processes, and troubleshooting procedures for our knowledge base.
For this role, it is possible to work hybrid with a few days per week from our Enköping office.
You will also support our IT team in Herford, Germany, so travel is sometimes required.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment and is passionate about leveraging technology to drive innovation. The ideal candidate is proactive, adaptable, and enjoys staying updated with the latest industry trends. You should possess excellent communication skills. A problem-solver at heart, you're not just about finding solutions but also about continuously improving our systems and processes. If you're someone who enjoys taking initiative on projects and working closely with international teams, you'll fit right in. Join us and bring your unique blend of technical expertise and interpersonal skills to our team!
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field or equivalent experience.
Minimum 5 years of proven experience in IT systems administration, preferably with expertise in enterprise systems, identity management, and server virtualization.
Proficiency in managing identity and access management platforms, such as Okta, Active Directory, Entra ID, or similar systems.
Knowledge of building and managing server virtualization in Azure with Terraform.
Understanding of ITIL principles and their application in incident, change, and problem management.
Familiarity with network administration, DHCP, DNS, and other basic networking concepts is required, and Cisco Merkai experience is desirable.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both in speaking and writing
If this role excites you but you don't meet each requirement listed, we encourage you to apply anyway. At Packsize, we welcome applicants of all backgrounds and experiences and understand that the best candidates may come from the most unlikely of places.
We offer an exciting job for those who love cutting-edge technology, advanced machinery, and a culture that fosters development and collaboration. Here, you'll work in a down-to-earth team where we support each other in achieving our goals. If you're seeking a dynamic work environment that includes advanced technology, knowledgeable and positive colleagues, and involvement in the development of high-tech products and processes, then this job is for you.
You can read more about us on www.packsize.com
A warm welcome to a fun job and the team at Packsize!
We look forward to receiving your application.
We are working on this assignment with the Skills Rekrytering recruitment agency. Apply for this post at www.skillsrekrytering.se/lediga-jobb
no later than 25 of August. Skills start working actively with the recruitment from 15 of August. Then you are warmly welcome to contact Annika Frii at Skills Rekrytering on 070 - 33 55 290 or Julia Öhrberg Nyberg on 073 - 096 18 15 if you have any questions. Ersättning
