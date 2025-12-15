Global Indirect Buyer
2025-12-15
Join us as a Global Indirect Buyer and shape sourcing strategies that deliver competitive, sustainable solutions. You'll be responsible for procurement of advanced production equipment and specialized tooling, with a primary focus on highly automated systems and occasional involvement in prototypes and related tools.
How you will contribute to our success:
Develop and implement global sourcing strategies for manufacturing equipment and tooling.
Drive supplier qualification, contract negotiations, and build long-term partnerships.
Lead global projects to optimize processes and standardization.
Represent purchasing and actively participate in Sourcing Council and CAPEX meetings at divisional and group level.
Monitor and track category KPIs, driving initiatives to achieve savings and strategic goals.
Collaborate with internal teams to secure competitive and sustainable solutions.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is proactive, solution-oriented, and thrives in a dynamic global environment. You are structured, detail-oriented, and skilled at building strong relationships through clear communication.
We would like you to have:
Experience in global purchasing processes and strategic procurement.
Strong understanding of supplier markets and contract negotiation.
Ability to analyze data and drive cost-saving initiatives.
Experience in project management and working in global teams.
Relevant academic education in purchasing, economics, or engineering.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Application & Contact
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Per Lind at per.lind@magna.com
