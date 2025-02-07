Global HR Business Partner
2025-02-07
We are looking for a Global HR Business Partner for a global company in Jonsered. Start April 1st, 11 months contract to begin with.
The HRP leads the strategic HR work for Technology & Innovation and for sales Sweden.This position has also a divisional role as D&I responsible.
Your tasks:
Collaborate with senior business leaders in the respective organization to develop targeted strategies that drive productivity and growth, ensuring HR objectives and initiatives align with overall business goals and the overall Group/Construction HR agenda
Provide expert advice and coaching on people matters to address current and future challenges effectively.
Coordinate and drive the overall divisional D&I work with clear targeted objectives, fostering an inclusive culture and follow-up in actions, KPi etc.
Drive Talent Management and supports managers in building a talent pipeline in the respective organization
Identify and build capabilities and competences so that we can ensure future competitiveness in the framework of strategic workforce planning
Coaches, inspires and engages leaders and management teams on HR issues linked to the business and HR strategies (horizontally and upwards).
Acts as a sounding board and provides feedback to line managers on leadership behaviors as well as management decisions and their impact on business. Promotes a
Leads strategic HR and business projects, aligned with the overall HR strategy of the organization, across functions and multiple countries/regions
Leading performance and organizational development efforts, optimizing organizational structures and productivity to drive business success.
Leveraging HR analytics and providing data-driven insights, enabling informed decision-making on workforce planning, talent management, and organizational design.
Drive and promote our winning culture journey
Required skills:
10 + years of experience within HR; proven business and leadership success, with a strong interest in HR
MSc. in HRM, psychology or similar education in business admin and/or HR Management
Strong business acumen 6 change management & preferably M&A experience
Ability to work effectively with all levels of the organization, individually and in groups
Understand global leading practices and successfully influence the organization
Effectively interacts and manages unions, government and industry bodies
Effective at managing in a heavily matrixed organization
Ability to link the business strategy to HR
Ability to translate the HR or People Strategy into concrete action plans; ability to maintain multiple streams of work and activities simultaneously
Fluency in both Swedish and English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start is April 1st, 11 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 75% on-site in Jonsered.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
