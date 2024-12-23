Global Facility Strategist
2024-12-23
Job Description
This chance doesn't come often! Are you a Facility Manager with strong strategic and analytic abilities, used to work with a lot of data and know how to navigate in a multi-stakeholder and multinational environment? Maybe you work on the FM supplier side and keen to be part of evolving new portfolio strategy, and work with fun and engaged colleagues within the number one fashion company in the world, then this might be you!
As the Global Facility Management Strategist, you will develop and manage the overall Facility Management strategy for the H&M Group's store portfolio. Your work will directly enhance customer experiences by ensuring seamless FM operations aligned with our brand standards.
The FM responsibilities include.
Hard FM Services - Building system management
Soft FM Services - Cleaning, waste management and other non-technical maintenance services
Energy Management
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and establish the Group's FM strategy and relevant KPIs. Monitor execution and results, benchmark performance and identify improvement opportunities with stakeholders globally, in regionally and in local markets.
Provide forums and trainings and share best practices to stakeholders to ensure alignment with H&M Group routines, guidelines, and customer experience strategy. As an example, lead the energy forum, including our Reginal Energy Specialists, towards our energy reduction targets for our store portfolio.
Collaborate closely with C&F teams in Regions/Markets, traveling as needed to provide support.
In close collaboration with the Retail C&F team, Brand (Customer Experience), Store development and Market teams, identify priorities and streamline FM ways of working.
Develop, update and maintain FM standards, guidelines and tools.
Securing relevant asset data and asset plans in the FM System.
Build capex and Opex prognosis and scenarios.
Deliver trend development reports as well as to highlight and drive "call-to-action" initiatives to optimize the FM delivery.
Qualifications
University degree in Facility Management, Economics, and/or Engineering.
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience within Facility Management.
Strong analytical abilities and understanding of FM asset management/plans.
Experience working with FM systems.
Strong understanding of project management, financial analysis, budget preparation.
Experience in an international, matrix organization with multiple stakeholders and seniority levels.
Strong communication skills, proficiency in written and spoken English.
Ability to guide and inspire others.
Proficiency in MS Office, particularly Excel, Power BI and PowerPoint.
A background within business development, key account management (preferably within the retail sector) is a plus.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position based at our head office in Stockholm .If you're excited by this opportunity and meet the qualifications, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your application with resume in English by latest January 12th, 2025.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M HERE
