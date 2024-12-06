Global Experience Marketing Director Care
2024-12-06
Define what it means to deliver care experience, all around the world.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
We are looking for a Global Experience Marketing Director Care, to shape how Electrolux delivers outstanding care experiences in the laundry and dish process globally, ensuring our products and services remain at the forefront of innovation and consumer satisfaction.
What you'll do:
Electrolux Group provides consumers with holistic experiences through a combination of Products, Accessories, Consumables, Services, and Software, all designed to make consumer life easier, prolong the life of the clothes and dishware while reducing the environmental impact. The Experience Marketing team plays a crucial role as the cross-functional link, leading the end-to-end articulation of consumer experiences, from ideation to formulation to launch, through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans. As a Global Experience Marketing Director Care, you will lead a small team of Global Experience Marketing Managers within Global Product Line Care.
In detail, your areas of responsibility will include:
Consumer Experience Vision: Develop and own the vision for consumer experience based on insights and behavior in Fabric and Dish Care ecosystem and consumer journey.
Experience Roadmap: Manage the content and description of the experience roadmap, including smart features, and translate these into value propositions.
Consumer Insights: Consolidate regional insights to drive the articulation of "Ticket to Win" versus "Ticket to Play," highlighting global commonalities and regional differences in collaboration with global categories.
Claims Articulation: Define and translate claims territories into a range ladder in collaboration with global categories, R&D and business areas.
Innovation Investments: Oversee budget allocation for innovation investments and consumer learning plans in the regions.
Experience Priorities: Ensure alignment of experience priorities across categories and with business areas.
Partnerships: Drive partnerships to enhance and amplify consumer experience in line with the set roadmap and vision.
Innovation Process: Lead the implementation of the innovation process globally to ensure consistent ways of working.
Experience Council: Lead the experience council, including all enablers such as hardware, software, content, and partners.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Foster cross-functional collaboration through an innovation triangles approach.
Global Product Line Strategy: Contribute to the global product line strategy by ensuring innovation scoping and initiation align with category strategy and A-Brand strategic plans.
You will be reporting to VP Global Fabric & Dish Care.
Who you are:
You hold a university degree in Marketing or related area.
10+ year's professional experience in consumer-driven companies in either product, marketing, or business development functions with proven results.
Proven success in taking a company's strategic vision to plan/develop a consumer-driven innovation pipeline
Passionate - about the consumer and in delivering simply outstanding experiences.
Leader - You have a vision and a purpose, and you can inspire and influence others to not only share it, but apply their abilities to achieving it.
Collaborative - you work very well with others to move projects forward in a complex and global environment.
Focused - you double-down on the most important topics to ensure impact.
Organised - you set the pace and the priorities, and then you bring a methodical approach to meeting your goals.
Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results.
Dynamic - you have the ability to think in a creative and strategic way, but are adept at delivering operationally to ensure tasks are followed through to completion.
Energetic - Your enthusiasm is infectious and inspires and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, and be accountable for their work. You'll also have the stamina essential to delivering results in both the short and long term.
Negotiator - Excellent communication skills with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels across by building strong interpersonal relationships.
Fast learner - with the ability to adapt quickly in unfamiliar situations.
Data driven - with strong analytical skills that form the basis of your decision making.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
