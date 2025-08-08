Global BL Strategy and M&A Manager - Mining & Materials
2025-08-08
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Business Line manager
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead business development projects and/or strategic planning for ABB. Each day, you will act as a partner for the team's management in the development and implementation of winning strategies. You will also showcase your expertise by creating proposals for profitable growth and differentiation, based on your deep understanding of ABB's businesses and market environment.
The work model for the role is: Global remote
This role is contributing to the Mining & Materials Business Line in Process Industries Division
You will be mainly accountable for:
Developing a clear understanding of market developments and the competitive environment of relevant ABB businesses to generate new ideas.
Identifying and analyzing major trends, strategic opportunities, and/or challenges for ABB, including sustainability.
Organizing and synthesizing facts into clear analysis to provide impactful insights for strategic, operational, and sustainability related initiatives.
Nurturing strategic and analytical frameworks and creating work plans that translate strategic frameworks into concrete actions and deliverables and aligns them with stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
You are highly skilled in the Mining & Materials market
You have 10+ years of experience in Process Industries or strategic business development
You are at ease communicating in English
