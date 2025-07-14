Global Account Director For Kpit Technologies
2025-07-14
Are you driven and visionary, ready to lead global accounts and partnerships for one of the world's foremost technology partners in the automotive industry? Do you have a passion for building strategic client relationships and advancing innovation in Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) mobility solutions? If so, the role of Global Account Director at KPIT Technologies is for you!
Your responsibilities:
We are looking for a Global Account Director role who can continue to transform critical Global Account(s) with a Global responsibility. You would be helping our clients (primarily OEMs and strategic Tier 1s) in transforming their business from being an Automotive / Commercial Vehicle company to a Mobility company through Software Consulting and Integration primarily in Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) domains.
As a senior position within KPIT, this role reports directly to an Executive Board Member or Geography Head. The Global Account Director will manage a portfolio of global strategic clients and should ideally be based in Sweden, with the flexibility to travel both domestically and internationally. The position may also involve overseeing a team of Account Managers.
As Global Account Director the following are some of your key responsibilities:
• Build and strengthen relationships with senior decision-makers within the client's organization, positioning KPIT as a long-term, trusted partner in their strategic initiatives.
• Drive growth and optimize revenue streams in technological CASE solutions, including Autonomous Systems, eCockpit & Connectivity, Electric and Conventional Powertrain, Predictive Diagnostics, Body Electronics, Cloud & Virtualization, Middleware for E/E Architecture, and New Age Vehicle Engineering.
• Work closely with internal teams to ensure that our solutions not only meet but exceed client expectations.
• Lead and inspire a team of Account Managers and collaborate with global functions to develop and implement strategic client plans.
• Analyze market and competitive data to create business strategies that give our clients a competitive edge and increase KPIT's market share.
Din Profil
Profile:
For the position as Global Account Director you hold a post-graduate degree in management and an engineering background in electronics, information systems, or automotive design, or have equivalent experience. You have also extensive experience in business development and managing large automotive and mobility accounts working directly with C-level contacts on the client side as well as deep knowledge of technical CASE solutions in the automotive industry. As a person you are a natural leader with excellent communication and negotiation skills in both Swedish and English with a strong commercial acumen and can strategically balance short- and long-term business goals.
To be the right fit for this position we see the following areas as key competencies to be successful as Global Account Director:
• Client Focused: Identify clients needs and respond promptly with technical and business solutions to meet these needs
• Consultative Mindset: Strategically evaluate the decision-making processes of client organizations and connect relevant groups to formulate a solution given the larger picture
• Domain Competence: Demonstrated history of success in P&L growth and business development as well as technical knowledge in one or more CASE automotive technologies
• Collaborative: Build mutually rewarding strategic relationships with client executive teams and lead a team of Account Managers to collaboratively work with teams/individuals inside and outside the organization
• Commercially Savvy: Strategically improve the quality of revenue by appropriate pricing, maintaining healthy cash flow and optimizing costsOm företaget
About KPIT Technologies:
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. We are a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 13,000+ Automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, we accelerate our clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, we work with leaders in automotive and mobility and we are present where the ecosystem is transforming.
We provide:
At KPIT, you'll be part of a global team that shares a passion for mobility innovation. Here, you'll work with market-leading technology and drive progress for some of the most prominent companies in the automotive industry. We offer a stimulating work environment where every day brings opportunities to shape the future of smart, safe, and sustainable mobility.
In this recruitment process, we are partnering with AutoExecutive. Any inquiries regarding the position and application process will be managed by Clemens Döring (Clemens.doring@autorekrytering.se
)
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and become a key player in the future of mobility? Don't hesitate to apply and join KPIT Technologies - where together, we redefine tomorrow's mobility. Ersättning
