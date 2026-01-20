GI Heavy Lift Manager
We are looking for a Heavy Lift Manager to lead the global heavy-lift logistics function within Transport, Trade & Logistics (TTL) in our Grid Integration organization. As a senior leader, you will translate TTL's strategic ambitions into global execution, overseeing complex heavy-lift transport operations, driving innovation, and ensuring strong compliance and risk management. This role is responsible for guiding multiple teams and people managers, optimizing global heavy-lift performance, shaping strategy execution, and influencing senior leadership to adopt best-practice logistics approaches.
How you'll make an impact
Convert TTL's strategic objectives into actionable global plans for heavy-lift logistics while ensuring alignment with operational excellence, financial strength, and sustainability ambitions.
Lead the development and implementation of improved processes, tools, and systems with high initiative and low supervision. Maintain accurate master data across global operations.
Oversee the use of transportation and customs/trade software systems for global heavy-lift planning and scheduling. Select optimal modes and routes to balance cost, risk, and performance.
Manage strategic partnerships with heavy-lift carriers, rigging teams, port authorities, and other external providers. Identify bundling opportunities to reduce cost and CO2 footprint.
Oversee permit acquisition, transport codes, regulatory documentation, export/import compliance, and effective coordination with brokers and service providers.
Drive cost-reduction initiatives globally. Guide stakeholders to select appropriate Incoterms and commercial frameworks.
Map CO2 footprint across global heavy-lift activities and implement reduction measures aligned with TTL sustainability goals.
Deliver results against budget and ensure achievement of Transport & Logistics performance KPIs.
Lead people managers and their teams across regions. Ensure proper organizational structure, skills development, motivation, and alignment with HR policies and Hitachi Energy values.
Your background
5-8 years of solid experience in heavy-lift, project cargo, or highly specialized transport operations on a global scale.
Proven ability to manage complex logistics operations, including multimodal transport, rigging, lifting, oversized cargo, and port coordination.
Strong operational understanding of global trade compliance, customs processes, and specialized transport permitting.
Demonstrated success in leading people managers and multiple teams in a matrixed, global environment.
Experience with transportation management systems, customs/trade applications, and digital logistics tools.
Strong commercial acumen, including cost optimization, Incoterms expertise, and supplier performance management.
Advanced stakeholder management and ability to influence senior leadership.
Degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Logistics, Business, or equivalent experience.
Analytical, innovative, and comfortable navigating complex regulatory and operational challenges.
Excellent English, written and verbal as well as confident use of SharePoint, Excel, and core Office tools.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Joakim Johannisson, joakim.johannisson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
