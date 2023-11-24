German-speaking Systems Engineer / Deutschsprachigen Systemingenieur
2023-11-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
Visa alla jobb hos Nira Dynamics AB i Linköping
Wir suchen ab sofort einen deutschsprachigen Systemingenieur für unser dynamisches Team!
We are now looking for a German-speaking System Engineer to join our dynamic team!
At NIRA Dynamics, we are all about innovation and exploration. Always sharing one clear vision: to make transportation safe and hassle-free, using software only. As a software supplier for car manufacturers around the world, we are looking for support in the integration of our software components into the new premium platforms of German vehicle manufacturers.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Execution and specification of HIL/PIL tests as well as other integration tests.
Support the team in the areas of build systems and automation (CI/CD).
Act as a linguistic interface between our German-speaking clients and Swedish team colleagues.
Participate in subject-related meetings in Germany and represent the professional interests of the team and company to our customers.
Close cooperation and task sharing with another German colleague in the same role.
What we expect
A degree as a graduate engineer, Bachelor or Master in a relevant field.
Experience in test automation and requirements management.
Fluent in German and English; basic knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
Profound knowledge of C/C++/Python.
Experience with tools like Polarion/Doors, Jenkins, Bazel, Scons, Git, or similar.
Knowledge in the automotive sector and vehicle dynamics.
A class B driver's license or higher.
To succeed in this broad role, we expect you to master communication skills and relationship-building as you will be networking with many different contacts. You have the ability to plan to align short- and long-term goals with the big picture. Furthermore, you can easily adapt to changes and new situations, and like to take initiative in your work.
What we offer
A key role in a committed and talented team that stands for the high quality of our customer deliveries.
A culture that fosters long-term and robust relationships with customers and partners worldwide.
Business trips to Germany and the chance to cultivate relationships with our customers in person.
Flexible working hours and home office options.
Application process
Recruitment is ongoing, so the application process may conclude before the specified end date. If you are interested in this position, please do not hesitate to send us your application!
About NIRA
We at NIRA believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, global presence and software running in almost 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment.
8287353