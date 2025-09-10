General Worker (Lager, Produktion & Disk)
Newrest Inflight Sweden AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Sigtuna
2025-09-10
Vi söker medarbetare som kan arbeta i vår verksamhet som finns i Arlandastad.
Vi har en verksamhet som vi kör 7/24, vilket innebär att vi har vissa krav på dig som sökande.
Säkerhetssamtal kommer att genomföras innan beslut om anställning fattas. Du måste vara svensk medborgare men får gärna ha utländsk bakgrund.
Följande krav ställer vi på nya potentiella medarbetare:
• Du måste prata svenska eller engelska flytande
• Du måste kunna arbeta dagtid, kvällstid samt helger enligt schema.
• Du MÅSTE klara en bakgrundskontroll och en säkerhetsklassning, då arbetet sker inom en sådant område.
• Arbete i frys kan förekomma.
• Som person behöver du vara noggrann och punktlig.
• Vi tillhandahåller utbildning vid behov.
VIKTIGT,
Ansökan sker enbart via mejl med rubriken General Worker.
Vi erbjuder ett varierat arbete i moderna lokaler.
Om du känner att detta skulle vara intressant, tveka inte utan ansök!
Om Newrest
Humility, simplicity, efficiency, and a sense of responsibility, these are the values of Newrest.
As the world's leading independent player in airline catering, Newrest is the only operator to operate in all sectors: airline catering, remote site, rail catering and retail. With 29,500 employees in 57 countries, the group achieved a turnover of 1.1 billion euros in 2020.
Newrest is committed to constant improvement and innovation for its clients, the well-being and progress of its employees and managers, a sustainable and sustainable development of the company, and respect of social and environmental values in all its activities. For more information about Newrest: https://www.newrest.eu/
NOTE: The following are the QHSE accountabilities of all Newrest employees:
• Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job.
• Follow the QHSE Policy and meet the requirements of the organizations' Management system in compliance with Food Safety & Quality, Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental Management System.
• Ensure that all HACCP, Good Manufacturing Practices, Good Hygiene Practices, Health and Safety Procedures and Policies are followed in the department and run smoothly and consistently.
• Ensure to submit all necessary quality related reports and answer or give an input to all quality related enquires on timely basis.
• Ensure to take all corrections and corrective actions necessary to correct occurred non-conformities within area of responsibilities and fill necessary documentation regarding this." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10
E-post: r.nematbakhsh@newrest.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "General worker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Newrest Inflight Sweden AB
(org.nr 556471-6891)
Charles Gata 10 (visa karta
)
195 61 ARLANDASTAD Jobbnummer
9502819