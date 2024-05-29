General purpose or heat engineer
2024-05-29
Company Description
AFRY offers services in technology, design, digitization and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy and infrastructure, who create value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordics. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
Job Description
We have a very exciting opportunity for one of our customers which is a clean energy-tech startup who wants to strengthen it's Germany team in Berlin.
We are looking for about 5 German speaking (a must) individuals, based in Sweden or Germany but other neighboring countries might be considered. Ultimately you are a heat engineer or have a general engineering background but also post-secondary graduates with limited experience who are interested and willing to learn and grow within the residential heating segment are of interest.
The customer will be responsible for your introduction and education. You will learn the customer's product line, handling of needed software, what is expected from you and how to perform your work. During about 6 weeks you need to be on site at the office in Berlin for a proper training, introduction, and integration by meeting with the customer's team, after that travel to the Berlin office might occur occasionally. You don't need to be full time on-site but can travel in during the start-up period and when needed.
Qualifications
The assignment is for about 6 months, dependent on the need and progress, and might be extended to about a year.
Your role is more like a back-office function to work on basic thermodynamics and heat lost calculations to create the optimum solution when comes to heating for each individual clients based on their prerequisites and needs. Your work will start after the client has been visited and the requirements are collected from their residence. Your proposed solution will then be carried out and realized by the installation team.
Close corporation with all team members is required and, on some occasions, client calls might be needed to clarify certain issues to make a good proposal and make the work progress smoother.
Requirements:
Proficient in German Language.
Willing to relocate temporarily.
Merits:
Relevant experience in energy products, heat pumps, solar.
Work experience from residential market.
Technical engineering degree or acquired knowledge.
Additional Information
Kontakt för frågor:
Jihad Daoud, section manager, jihad.daoud@afry.com
Maja Lindqvist
Recruitment partnermaja.lindqvist@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
