General practice specialists for opportunities in Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Dignus Medical connects family medicine specialists with long-term GP jobs across Sweden. We specialize in matching your medical qualifications and personal preferences with clinics and healthcare providers that value your contribution and support your professional development.
We are currently looking for EU-certified specialists in family medicine whose qualifications align with the Swedish GP specialty.
About the position
We offer permanent roles at primary care centers and medical clinics throughout Sweden. As a general practitioner, you will be a key point of contact for patients and play an essential role in early diagnosis, treatment, and the long-term management of both chronic and acute conditions.
Whether you are drawn to smaller communities or urban environments, we will help you find a position that fits your lifestyle and career goals.
What we offer
Permanent employment with public or private clinics
Competitive salary and balanced working hours
Relocation support for you and your family
Language training and integration support
Full assistance throughout the recruitment and onboarding process
Requirements
EU-recognized specialist qualification in family medicine or general practice, equivalent to Swedish standards
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish (language course provided)
Team-oriented and patient-focused approach
Motivation to build a long-term career in Swedish primary care
Why choose Dignus Medical?
With over 20 years of experience in international medical recruitment, Dignus Medical is a trusted partner for doctors seeking permanent GP jobs in Sweden. We guide you through every step of the process, from your first interview to your relocation and integration, ensuring a smooth transition and a sustainable career in Swedish healthcare.
Interested in learning more?
We'd love to hear from you. Submit your application or contact us today to explore current openings.
Let us help you take the next step in your career as a general practitioner in Sweden!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9997365