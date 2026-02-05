Gardener - Hemfrid Stockholm 2026
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Trädgårdsodlarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla trädgårdsodlarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join Us in Growing Hemfrid's Garden Services
At Hemfrid, you'll be part of a friendly and dedicated team - a close-knit gardening unit within a larger organization. Our managers have hands-on experience as gardeners themselves, meaning we truly understand the everyday work in the field. Together, we bring years of expertise and a genuine passion for creating beautiful, well-maintained outdoor environments.
Do you have solid experience in garden maintenance and enjoy working closely with an engaged team while delivering world-class customer service? Then we'd love to welcome you for the 2026 season!
About Hemfrid
Hemfrid is Sweden's largest provider of household services. We support our customers with complete home solutions, including garden services, cleaning, window cleaning, babysitting, moving services, minor handyman tasks, and much more - all to make everyday life easier.
Your Role
As a Gardener, you will carry out a variety of gardening tasks for private customers and housing associations. You will work in a team and collaborate closely with a team leader. Together, you are responsible for ensuring our customers receive high-quality service in line with their care plans.
Your tasks will include:
Lawn mowing
Pruning fruit trees and hedges
Seasonal maintenance (spring, summer, and autumn)
Planting
Weeding
Assignments will include both one-time projects and recurring maintenance work.
Your Profile
We are looking for a proactive, reliable team player who takes pride in their work. You are detail-oriented, punctual, physically fit, and have a strong interest in gardening and outdoor maintenance. Delivering high-quality service and ensuring customer satisfaction are central to everything you do.
We also expect you to have:
At least 1 year of formal gardening education or a minimum of 2 gardening seasons of experience
Experience in pruning fruit trees and hedges
A valid B driver's license
Good command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meriting qualifications:
Chainsaw license A+B and/or brush cutter license
Experience in maintaining garden machinery
Green card or certified experience in pruning
You enjoy working outdoors in all weather conditions, are not afraid of physical work, and are willing to go the extra mile when needed.
We Offer
Seasonal employment
Collective agreement
Liability, health, and pension insurance
Wellness benefits
Does this sound like your dream job?
Apply today! Interviews are held on an ongoing basis.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, feel free to contact us at HR@hemfrid.se
.
We look forward to your application - welcome to Hemfrid! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7182160-1827477". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444), https://karriar.hemfrid.se
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Jobbnummer
9726374