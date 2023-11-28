Gameplay Programmer, New IP, New Project
Why you want to be a Gameplay Programmer at Chief Rebel
We have started a brand new project team based on a new proprietary IP.
When joining, you will initially be a part of a team delivering a proof of concept build focusing on fun and immersive gameplay.
As the team will be small (6-7 developers), you will be involved with many aspects of the codebase and contribute to the overall fun of the project above most other priorities.
About the Role
This is not an entry-level position. As a Gameplay Programmer at Chief Rebel, you'll play a pivotal role. Your primary responsibilities will include:
Design, maintain, and implement gameplay systems and features: You'll be at the forefront of shaping our game's interactive experiences, ensuring they're engaging and seamless.
Identify potential technical risks: Your expertise will help us anticipate and overcome challenges before they become roadblocks.
Help set the technical direction for the project: Your insight will guide our development process, ensuring we deliver a high-quality product.
Collaborate with the code team: You'll work closely with our talented coders to establish a top-tier codebase, ensuring the foundation of our game is strong.
Support other departments: Your expertise will extend beyond gameplay as you assist other departments in delivering various features and systems.
Skills Needed
• Extensive experience working with C++
•
Strong knowledge of game and software design patterns
• Strong mathematical skill, including proficiency with trigonometry and linear algebra
• Willingness to jump into different areas such as animation or AI programming
• Experience working with Unreal Engine
• Industry experience working on an online game
About Chief Rebel
Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics.www.chiefrebel.com
