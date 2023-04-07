Gameplay Programmer
2023-04-07
Ming Media is looking for a talented Gameplay Programmer to help us develop new updates to our existing titles, as well as developing exciting new games for the Roblox Platform. You'll be working alongside a small team, giving you ample creative freedom to define the player experience and work on all aspects of the game, from UI and gameplay logic to server code.
As part of our small studio, you'll have the opportunity to take on big responsibilities and grow with us. We're still in the process of defining our plans for the future, and we're eager to have a passionate colleague who can contribute to shaping our vision and bringing it to life.
The tasks
Develop new features using Roblox Studio.
Write high quality Lua code that is clean, performant, extensible, and portable.
Learn from existing bodies of work (from us, our platform provider, and open source) to ensure your code is both native to our codebase and uses industry-standard approaches.
Project manage updates from start to finish, including planning, assessing risk, following up with collaborators, testing and ensuring timely delivery.
Understand the full game development process and be ready to take on various tasks as required, such as wireframing UI, tweaking particles, positioning/resizing art assets, and more.
You are
Excited about making games in collaboration with other game developers
Proficient in your programming language of choice
Experienced working in a game engine
Interested in learning new tools, technologies, and ways of working
Great at solving problems
OK with not every detail of our workflow being fixed at the outset
Plus if you have
Your own projects that you have designed and programmed
Previous familiarity with Lua and the Roblox platform
Professional experience in the gaming industry
Secondary game development skills such as UI/UX, game design, graphic design, modeling + texturing, etc
We offer
Competitive salary
A 100% remote work environment
Flexible work hours
No crunch
Wellness grant
Christmas gift
Ming Media is a game development studio based in Sweden. We create simple fun experiences for the metaverse and have over 900 million play sessions across our titles. Så ansöker du
