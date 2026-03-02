Gameplay Developer / Unreal Engine Developer
About the job
What if you could combine AAA game technology, cloud infrastructure, AI-generated characters and live multiplayer systems - and ship continuously instead of waiting for major releases?
At Avanti, we merge two worlds:
Advanced game development and regulated iGaming infrastructure. We replace traditional live studios with scalable, cloud-powered game technology. Instead of physical dealers and static production environments, we build:
Digital human clones powered by motion capture
Real-time streamed multiplayer games
Continuous cloud-based deployment
Highly optimized gameplay systems in Unreal Engine
Now we are looking for a Gameplay Developer / Unreal Engine Developer who wants to build the systems behind this experience.
The role
This is not a feature-by-feature implementation role. It is a systems role.
You will work at the core of our real-time platform, designing and developing gameplay systems in Unreal Engine 5, using C++ and advanced Blueprints to create scalable, performance-optimized logic.
Your focus will include:
Design and implement gameplay systems for live casino games using Unreal Engine
Integrate WebRTC streaming technology with gameplay mechanics
Work with Metahuman characters and live capture data integration
Develop player interaction systems that work seamlessly with live dealer streams
Create robust, scalable multiplayer game logic and networking solutions
Optimize performance for web-based streaming environments with real-time Metahuman rendering
Collaborate with animators and artists to integrate motion capture data into Metahuman characters
You will collaborate closely with animators and technical artists to ensure characters, props and animation behave seamlessly inside the engine.
We iterate continuously. Systems evolve. Improvements are pushed frequently.
The tech stack
You will work with:
Unreal Engine 5
C++
Blueprint
state machines
motion capture integration
Perforce and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in a real-time multiplayer environment.
AAA background is not required. Experience building and shipping stable systems is.
Who you are
You have solid experience working with Unreal Engine and feel comfortable in both C++ and Blueprint architecture. You understand gameplay systems, animation logic and performance constraints.
You likely:
Enjoy solving technical complexity
Take ownership of your work
Communicate clearly across disciplines
Improve systems rather than waiting for perfect conditions
We value accountability, curiosity and clarity.
Why Avanti?
We operate at the intersection of game technology and regulated iGaming. Few companies globally are combining Unreal Engine, motion capture, AI-generated characters and cloud streaming at this scale.
We are a stable company and are currently scaling our company with plans to expand the coming years!
Our platform is powered by Google Cloud and built for continuous deployment. We deliver scalable digital experiences to operators such as LeoVegas and Svenska Spel.
You get:
Stock option program in the future
Wellness allowance & gym membership
Hybrid setup
An English-speaking, technically driven team
Startup energy. Backed by capital. Real customers.
The process
Initial conversation
Technical deep dive
Final discussion with the Hiring Manager
Efficient and respectful of your time.
If you enjoy building real systems in Unreal Engine and want to work at the frontier of real-time multiplayer technology - we would love to connect.
Let's build something that reshapes an industry.
