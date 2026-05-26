Gameplay AI / ML Engineer
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Gameplay AI / ML Engineer at Embark, you will be working on ARC Raiders, alongside some of the most talented people in the games industry.
We believe that great games are made in creative environments, where builds are always playable, and teams can move fast and test as many ideas as possible. In close collaboration with our designers, you will create easy-to-use systems that enable us to iterate quickly and that encourage experimentation.
Our AI team consists of a set of gameplay engineers, working on "classic" gameplay AI, and a set of Gameplay / ML engineers that further expand our tech in what is possible to achieve in AI for games.
In this role you will work closely with both our ML team and Gameplay AI team, training, building, innovating and researching new tech that can further advance our emergent AI experience in ARC Raiders.
Example of responsibilities
Work closely with stakeholders and game teams to prototype new RL locomotion platforms
Research, develop, and train RL models
Provide model performance analyses and visualizations
Improving our game-side training framework to make it easier to train, create and debug our models and platforms.
Look for opportunities to apply new tech in gameplay AI to promote more emergent gameplay
Stay current with new research and share that knowledge with the rest of the team
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
A strong C++ background
Experience in Unreal Engine
A strong background in gameplay engineering
Can speak "design"
Professional English communication skills.
Additionally, we think it would be a great bonus if you have
Experience designing reward functions
Experience training curriculums
Experience from implementing and evaluating ML methods
Knowledge about reinforcement learning-specific optimization algorithms
Some programming skills in Python
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6884258-2017187". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9927619