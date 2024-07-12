Game Designer - Games
2024-07-12
We are looking for a talented Game Designer to join one of the game teams here at Embark, a team that is currently numbering around ~100 developers.
As a Game Designer at Embark, you will be responsible for detailed design work on a project, writing, iterating and implementing designs for features and mechanics, delivering high quality, balanced and scalable systems and player experiences for a PvP Action Game, with large Live Service ambitions.
You will collaborate closely with the Design Director and other designers of the project, in refining concepts and ideas into tangible designs, prototypes and features, as well as Production leadership helping in articulating and establishing estimates, project scope and timelines.
You will also own and spearhead game features directly, and work hands-on in cross disciplinary teams while implementing Gameplay Features, together with Animators, Coders and other design disciplines.
Example of responsibilities
Design, establish and hone emergent gameplay systems, including destruction and physics, as well as elemental gameplay
Design, implementation, tweaking and balancing of weapons and character abilities
PvP Game Mode design and implementation
Game camera, character movement and controls design
Design scoring, reward and social systems that support the core gameplay experience
3+ years of experience designing and making games and a proven track record with shipped games
A good grasp of AAA PvP gameplay and systems design, including player psychology, UX design and gameplay mechanics and dynamics
Some experience of using analytics, data and statistics to monitor game balance and behavior
Proficiency with the Unreal Engine and experience with Blueprints and scripting.
A creative and curious mind
A good knowledge and familiarity with the various game maker disciplines, coding, animation, game physics, 3D Art, etc.
A great creative collaborator in cross disciplinary groups
Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
