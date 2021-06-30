Game Designer - Game Play Systems - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm
Game Designer - Game Play Systems
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30

DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.
We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.
You will report to a Craft Manager within the Studio and a Lead designer on assigned project.
Responsibilities:
Create different design elements into the game such as Characters, Abilities or game objects.
Design, prototype, balance game systems and implement in engine using visual scripting.
Aspire to create new game systems that can push the product further.
Create documentation of systems
Keep up-to-date with new trends and styles in the Shooter industry
Work with the player in mind, make designs that center around the players experience
Aspire to create holistic designs where systems and subsystems work together to make a whole that is more than the sum of its parts

Requirements:
Relevant education and diploma (Game Design, Computer Science, engineering etc)
Good understanding of current trends in gaming and in particular game play mechanics in the Shooter genre
Good understanding or interest in historical combat and weapons systems.
2+ years experience in game design, and game systems design
Proven experience in game scripting (Blueprints, C#, Lua or similar)
Competence in algebra and good knowledge in Excel (can maintain complex spreadsheets)
Experience creating games or concepts
Experience working collaboratively with team members from different locations and different disciplines.
Excellent documentation skills
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Be comfortable with iterative design and adjusting until quality is achieved
Apassion for the Battlefield franchise

