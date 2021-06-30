Game Designer - Game Play Systems - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm

DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.You will report to a Craft Manager within the Studio and a Lead designer on assigned project.Responsibilities:Create different design elements into the game such as Characters, Abilities or game objects.Design, prototype, balance game systems and implement in engine using visual scripting.Aspire to create new game systems that can push the product further.Create documentation of systemsKeep up-to-date with new trends and styles in the Shooter industryWork with the player in mind, make designs that center around the players experienceAspire to create holistic designs where systems and subsystems work together to make a whole that is more than the sum of its partsRequirements:Relevant education and diploma (Game Design, Computer Science, engineering etc)Good understanding of current trends in gaming and in particular game play mechanics in the Shooter genreGood understanding or interest in historical combat and weapons systems.2+ years experience in game design, and game systems designProven experience in game scripting (Blueprints, C#, Lua or similar)Competence in algebra and good knowledge in Excel (can maintain complex spreadsheets)Experience creating games or conceptsExperience working collaboratively with team members from different locations and different disciplines.Excellent documentation skillsExcellent verbal and written communication skills in EnglishBe comfortable with iterative design and adjusting until quality is achievedApassion for the Battlefield franchise